Ciavarelli shoots 'dream round' to win Grand Champion

For as good as Ava Ciavarelli has been at trapshooting throughout her entire career, she has never been perfect.
Only in practice has she shot a 100 out of 100 birds. It never happened at a competition.
Until it did on the biggest stage.
Ciavarelli returned for the second year to Grand America, dubbed the world trapshooting championships, and fired in that premier score of 100 out of 100 in the Challenger Ammunition Handicap Event and then dropped three birds in a shoot off to exit Sparta, Illinois, with the Grand Champion Lady 1 title.
"I just think it is crazy I ended up doing it there," Ciavarelli said. "That was a big accomplishment for me. It was so unreal. This sounds really stupid, I thought, 'This is it, this is my last chance to win something.'
"I stepped up on that line and was like 'I'm going to do this."
To put the feat into perspective, there were 1,400 shooters in the division. Only two others, both men, shot a perfect score. Her 16-yard singles average was 94.3 percent. It was increased to 97.7 percent at Grand.
"Shooting a perfect score in handicap is rare due to the difficulty of shooting at yardages farther back," Ava's father, Randy Ciavarelli, said in an email. "Most handicaps are won by a 99, 98 or 97. Ava shot a dream round."
It was the cap of a prep career that was filled with plenty of highs.
A plethora of wins during high school meets. A couple of state championships. Some wins out of state, such as Wisconsin State Shoot, and a grand champion finale.
And no one expected this when Ciavarelli started shooting.
"Are you kidding me? Heck no," she said. "I was such a brat freshman year, I didn't want to be at practice."
What started out as someone just trying it out turned into a love. For that, she's grateful.
"It was hard. My freshman year, I was pretty bad," Ava said with a laugh. "It was weird practicing harder than everyone else, but it paid off in the end. It was a good experience."
The next phase of her trapshooting journey as she begins college at Iowa State will be on pause for a semester. She will not shoot during the fall, but will return to shooting in the spring and summer.
While the Cyclones do have a trapshooting club team, Ava wants to focus on her coursework while balancing Greek life. Still, she admits by Christmas time, she will miss it.
"I shot so much this summer, I can't even explain how many freaking targets I shot," Ava said. "I'm kind of excited for the rest. I'm ready for a break."
What she wants to accomplish once she picks up her gun again is to make the All-American team. She'll shoot at some state shoots in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota in order to achieve that.
If she wins tournaments, and does it at a consistent rate, she'll be named to the team.
A goal has not stopped Ava yet in her trapshooting career. Claiming the achievement of All-American is another one that she is bound and determined to get.
"I never believed I could do this," she said. "Now I believe 'Heck yeah, I can do anything, like, sign me up.' This sport has given me the sense of dedication and something to work for.
"I was amazing in theater, I was a good cheerleader. This is completely different. I actually won nationals, I excelled so far. I can work for anything and achieve it."
