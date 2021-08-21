Ciavarelli shoots 'dream round' to win Grand Champion

For as good as Ava Ciavarelli has been at trapshooting throughout her entire career, she has never been perfect.

Only in practice has she shot a 100 out of 100 birds. It never happened at a competition.

Until it did on the biggest stage.

Ciavarelli returned for the second year to Grand America, dubbed the world trapshooting championships, and fired in that premier score of 100 out of 100 in the Challenger Ammunition Handicap Event and then dropped three birds in a shoot off to exit Sparta, Illinois, with the Grand Champion Lady 1 title.

"I just think it is crazy I ended up doing it there," Ciavarelli said. "That was a big accomplishment for me. It was so unreal. This sounds really stupid, I thought, 'This is it, this is my last chance to win something.'

"I stepped up on that line and was like 'I'm going to do this."

To put the feat into perspective, there were 1,400 shooters in the division. Only two others, both men, shot a perfect score. Her 16-yard singles average was 94.3 percent. It was increased to 97.7 percent at Grand.