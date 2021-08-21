Aaron Petersen gets inspiration from daughter, grows West Fork archery

"At first, I kind of sucked and I didn't know if I wanted to keep going," Hunter added. "I got better."

There was some back and forth on whether Aaron should start a trapshooting team or an archery team. Costs was the one driving factor in ditching the former and going with the latter.

"I crunched some numbers and archery is way cheaper to have than a trap team," Aaron said. "Anybody can do it, doesn't matter if you're handicapped, have a broken leg, broken arm. It is mentally taxing."

So Aaron began to get some feelers for an archery team. There was plenty of interest from kids and parents. One of the final steps was to get the sport approved by the West Fork school board.

Grant Petersen (not related), the current president of the board, has been a member for several years. He remembers this the proposal that Aaron sent in wanting to get an archery team in the district.

"He had a lot of information, which was great," Grant said. "He reassured that safety is a top priority. He knew it wouldn't be a few students that were going to be interested in the program."