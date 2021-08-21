Aaron Petersen gets inspiration from daughter, grows West Fork archery

Aaron Petersen was trying to find a sport at West Fork High School for his oldest daughter, Hunter, to participate in.
Her demeanor made it difficult.
"She wasn't very active, wasn't very outgoing," Aaron said. "She isn't very physical."
"There weren't any sports that I liked," Hunter, a current junior, added.
A bow hunter growing up, Aaron thought that archery would be the one that fit what Hunter and his two other daughters, Eastyn and Remingtyn, were looking for in a sport.
Turns out, it wasn't just the Petersen family that found a passion for archery.
In 2019, the archery team was started at West Fork for elementary, middle and high school kids and 41 kids were a part of it. Now in 2021, the number has increased to 56 and some hardware was added.
At the World Championships held in Pennsylvania, the elementary team shot a team score of 1,554 that powered them to a first place finish in three-dimensional shooting and ended the stretch of that group winning state and nationals.
"At the end of last year, I already knew I had a bunch of really good boy shooters," coach Petersen said. "I had seven or eight boys on my team that were just lights out. They didn't even know how good they were."
Even Hunter Petersen couldn't believe what she witnessed on the east coast, watching her youngest sister Remingtyn win a world title. It brought a smile to her face.
"It is pretty crazy," Hunter said.
In archery, there are two different rounds: Bullseye and 3-D.
For the 87-meter bullseye target, there needs to be a team of 12 shooters and four of them have to be of the opposite sex. In order to make a 3-D team, it has to be six members and two of them have to be of the opposite sex.
In his young coaching career, Aaron has found it much more difficult to put together a bullseye team.
"Or having just barely having enough to make a team then a kid gets sick," he said. "That part of it is frustrating, but (41) was a good number to start with."
It started as a backyard activity for the Petersen family. The first time Hunter picked up a bow and arrow, she didn't know what to do.
Even a little bit of fear crept up.
"I was like 'If I mess up, who knows where this arrow is going to go,'" she said.
When she pulled the arrow back and it landed on the target, she picked up another one, slotted in the the bow and fired yet again.
"At first, I kind of sucked and I didn't know if I wanted to keep going," Hunter added. "I got better."
There was some back and forth on whether Aaron should start a trapshooting team or an archery team. Costs was the one driving factor in ditching the former and going with the latter.
"I crunched some numbers and archery is way cheaper to have than a trap team," Aaron said. "Anybody can do it, doesn't matter if you're handicapped, have a broken leg, broken arm. It is mentally taxing."
So Aaron began to get some feelers for an archery team. There was plenty of interest from kids and parents. One of the final steps was to get the sport approved by the West Fork school board.
Grant Petersen (not related), the current president of the board, has been a member for several years. He remembers this the proposal that Aaron sent in wanting to get an archery team in the district.
"He had a lot of information, which was great," Grant said. "He reassured that safety is a top priority. He knew it wouldn't be a few students that were going to be interested in the program."
One of the facts that Aaron listed was that archery was the second safest sport to play in the world, behind table tennis. Any questions that Grant or other members of the board had, Aaron immediately answered them.
"I haven't heard of any eyebrows being raised," Aaron said. "Everything is very well organized."
And the start-up financials were taken care of through the interested parties and other fundraising actions and some grants.
"That didn't hurt his cause," Grant said.
Aaron's proposal came shortly after the proposal to start an esports team. That, coupled with the information Aaron provided, pushed the school board to approve of the sport unanimously.
"We were glad to have another option for extracurriculars," Grant said. "We want to see participation. It is a good outlet for kids to do something outside of the classroom."
Fourteen kids qualified for state two years ago and seven left with a medal. That qualifying number increased to 29 this year. Fielding an elementary team for either bullseye or 3-D hasn't been too difficult for Aaron.
For the middle school and high school aspect, more so for bullseye, it has been a challenge.
"I had some very, very good middle school shooters, but they never had enough to make a team," Aaron said. "It was always a struggle."
Yet Aaron knew what he had in the elementary team, compromised of fourth and fifth graders.
Due to COVID-19, the state and national competitions were held virtually. It meant that they would have to shoot at West Fork, something that made Aaron nervous.
"They never shoot as good at home," he said. "If we shot OK at state, we'd have a good chance. It wasn't until the national standings where I thought 'We got a good shot at winning.'"
That 3-D group turned in a 1,599 state score then a 1,605 national score. The middle school 3-D team placed third in the state. The elementary bullseye team was second in the state.
It was off to the east coast and where the elementary team was shooting, it was on a ski slope and all of them had to tilt their heads slightly up in order to get the arrows near the targets.
That was another nervous moment for Aaron.
"I had everybody shoot a practice round to get somewhat used to that hill," he said. "They just were consistently good. If one would have a bad day, another one would pick up the slack. I never dreamed we'd win worlds."
Yet his kids handled the environment and the conditions the best in order to win.
Aaron has aspirations of being able to put together a bullseye middle school and bullseye high school team in the near future. Hunter was told from her dad that the numbers next year might be in the 80s.
"A lot more people joined than I thought would," Hunter said. The numbers keep growing each year."
The wins and losses don't matter to Aaron. What started as something to get his oldest daughter involved in a sport turned into something that grew and spread like wildfire.
"If you had asked me this question a year ago, I would've thought you're crazy," Aaron said. "My goal when I started was if I could get one kid qualified for state, I will consider this year a win. The big trophies, the medals, that stuff is all minor.
"Seeing the smile on the kids face, that to me is plenty enough to keep going."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.