Osage's Jim Chisholm wins USRA B-Mods national title

“We started looking around and racing at some tracks that had a little bit more prestige,” Chisholm said. “They go by car counts and some other things, so we had to race around a little bit. Deer Creek, Mississippi Thunder in Fountain City, Wisconsin, and Hamilton County Speedway were the big tracks that got us some points.”

Chisholm’s victory was a thrill for he and his close-knit family. His mom, dad, sister, girlfriend, girlfriend’s father, and sister’s boyfriend, along with his little brother Joe, make up his racing team, and they travel all over the Midwest nearly every weekend during the summer in order to race.

Joe, who is 14 years old, has turned into quite a young racer himself, and has beaten Jim in competition several times. Joe was given the nickname “Smoke” by his father, which fits in well with his speedy reputation, and says that his older brother’s victory has helped him see what is possible.

“It made me feel like I can accomplish way more stuff than I thought we ever could,” Joe said. “It just makes me want to go farther, and it’s nice having him help me every week, just knowing that the guy that won the national championship is pretty much there to help me.”