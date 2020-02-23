Osage wrestling wins first team state title since 1981

Saturday was a day full of mixed emotions for the Osage wrestling team at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Two Green Devils wrestled for state championships, and both walked away in defeat. On the bright side though, the Green Devils did manage to win the team state title, with their 85 total points placing them atop the Class 2A standings.

The win was the Green Devils’ first team title since 1981, and fourth in team history.

Osage head coach Brent Jennings was pleased with the team’s achievement, but the two losses still left him disappointed. Junior Spencer Mooberry was the final Osage wrestler of the day, and lost by an 8-4 decision to Jax Flynn of Solon. After six Osage wrestlers qualified for state, the Green Devils walked away with no individual state champions.

“We’re better than we wrestled in that match, and he knows it,” Jennings said after Mooberry’s defeat. “It’s hard to walk away with two guys that didn’t achieve their goals tonight. Luckily, both of those guys will be back. They’ve got another year, they can work to achieve it again next year. It’s going to be tough to swallow.”