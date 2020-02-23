Osage wrestling wins first team state title since 1981

Saturday was a day full of mixed emotions for the Osage wrestling team at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Two Green Devils wrestled for state championships, and both walked away in defeat. On the bright side though, the Green Devils did manage to win the team state title, with their 85 total points placing them atop the Class 2A standings.
The win was the Green Devils’ first team title since 1981, and fourth in team history.
Osage head coach Brent Jennings was pleased with the team’s achievement, but the two losses still left him disappointed. Junior Spencer Mooberry was the final Osage wrestler of the day, and lost by an 8-4 decision to Jax Flynn of Solon. After six Osage wrestlers qualified for state, the Green Devils walked away with no individual state champions.
“We’re better than we wrestled in that match, and he knows it,” Jennings said after Mooberry’s defeat. “It’s hard to walk away with two guys that didn’t achieve their goals tonight. Luckily, both of those guys will be back. They’ve got another year, they can work to achieve it again next year. It’s going to be tough to swallow.”
Even without an individual title, the Green Devils walked away with plenty to be proud of, with the program's first team championship in nearly 40 years.
“A team title is a big deal for Osage,” Jennings said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had one. We’ve had a lot of seconds. It’s been awhile since we’ve brought the gold trophy home. It might hurt a little now for these guys, but they’re to realize how big of a deal it is to a town like Osage, and its wrestling history.”
113
Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough came up short in his pursuit of a state title. McDonough lost in the finals to New London sophomore Marcel Lopez, by a score of 6-2.
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox lost his state final match in an 8-4 decision to Bondurant-Farrar senior Colby Lillegard. Fox became the first Osage wrestler of the day to lose in the finals.
126
Mason City senior Cullan Schriever won his third state title with a 9-4 decision victory over Carson Taylor of Fort Dodge.
170
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry lost to Solon’s Jax Flynn in the Class 2A 170-pound finals by an 8-4 score.
195
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen walked away with West Hancock’s first state wrestling title since Mark Sanger’s championship in 2001. Hagen beat Lisbon junior Cole Clark by a 7-4 score.
Consolation round results
Two West Hancock wrestlers ended up placing third in their respective weight classes. With a victory over Logan-Magnola senior Barrett Pitt in the consolation finals, 285-pound Chandler Redenius clinched the bronze spot.
At 220 pounds, Eagles’ senior Tanner Hagen beat Southwest Valley junior Tallen Myers in the consolation finals to also clinch a state third-place finish.
Lake Mills junior Casey Hanson came up short in his consolation final, losing by a fall at 2:11 to Cael Frost of Don Bosco.
Mason City sophomore Jace Rhodes secured a fifth place finish in the 3A 113-pound standings by beating Iowa City senior Ethan Wood-Finley in a 9-1 major decision.
Osage junior Joe Sullivan finished third in the Class 2A 126 pound standings, thanks to a 3-0 win over Brock Beck of Grinnell in the consolation finals.
Osage senior Zach Williams earned a fifth place finish with a 4-2 decision over West Delaware junior Cael Meyer.
Reese Moore of Forest City finished third in the 2A 182 pound standings by beating South Tama County sophomore Payton Vest in the consolation finals by fall.
In those same standings, Charles City junior Caden Collins finished fifth.
Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee finished third in Class 1A at 145 pounds, thanks to a 6-5 win over Wapello senior Daniel Meeker in the consolation finals.
Lake Mills junior Elijiah Wagner secured a fifth-place finish in the Class 1A 160 pound standings, with a 14-2 major decision over Blake McAlister.