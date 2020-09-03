Osage volleyball sweeps St. Ansgar for rivalry-game victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With two straights sweep victories to start the season, the Osage volleyball team was already on a roll coming into Thursday night's Mitchell County rivalry matchup against St. Ansgar.

After the Green Devils' 3-0 sweep of the Saints in front of the home fans, Osage has plenty of reasons to get excited for the 2020 season.

The Green Devils dominated from the start, scoring 17 consecutive points in the first set behind the setting prowess of senior Paige Kisley, to build an 18-2 lead over the Saints, in a set they eventually won, 25-7.

In set two, Osage won again in crushing fashion, 25-10. In the third and final set, the Saints started off hot, and built an 8-4 lead. But the booming and methodical Osage offense stormed back from the rare deficit, and won the frame, 25-16.

Through three matches, the Green Devils have still not lost a set.

"Our serving was definitely on tonight," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "I know in that first set, Paige went off on a streak there and the girls just kept going. We didn't let anything drop to the floor, and we pushed that during practice. Defense, defense, defense. I think it shows on the court."