Osage volleyball sweeps St. Ansgar for rivalry-game victory

With two straights sweep victories to start the season, the Osage volleyball team was already on a roll coming into Thursday night's Mitchell County rivalry matchup against St. Ansgar.
After the Green Devils' 3-0 sweep of the Saints in front of the home fans, Osage has plenty of reasons to get excited for the 2020 season.
The Green Devils dominated from the start, scoring 17 consecutive points in the first set behind the setting prowess of senior Paige Kisley, to build an 18-2 lead over the Saints, in a set they eventually won, 25-7.
In set two, Osage won again in crushing fashion, 25-10. In the third and final set, the Saints started off hot, and built an 8-4 lead. But the booming and methodical Osage offense stormed back from the rare deficit, and won the frame, 25-16.
Through three matches, the Green Devils have still not lost a set.
"Our serving was definitely on tonight," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "I know in that first set, Paige went off on a streak there and the girls just kept going. We didn't let anything drop to the floor, and we pushed that during practice. Defense, defense, defense. I think it shows on the court."
With three consecutive state semifinal appearances, the Green Devils are hoping that their strong start to 2020 portends an even deeper run. According to senior hitter Dani Johnson, a state championship is the only thing driving the team this season.
"It's the best thing for us, honestly," Johnson said. "It's kind of an unfinished business type of feel. For the past three years, we've been in the semifinals and come up short. Our goal is to get on the one court at state, and finish."
For St. Ansgar, senior Gracie Urbatsch finished with a team-high 4 kills, while junior Abby Hemann and senior Brooklyn Hackbart tied for the team lead with seven digs. Senior Hali Anderson had nine assists.
No stats were available for Osage.
Osage will play its next match on Sept. 10, at North Butler. St. Ansgar will play on Saturday in a tournament at New Hampton.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
