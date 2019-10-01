Despite several key losses from last season, the Osage volleyball team has built quite the resume in 2019.
The Green Devils are second in the latest Class 2A poll and entered play on Tuesday with a 21-2 overall record with the only blemishes coming at the hands of the top-rated team in Class 5A, Cedar Falls, and perennial 3A power Dike-New Hartford.
Outside of those two matches, Osage has a set record of 48-2.
On Tuesday, the Green Devils did what they have been doing all season as they made quick work of another Top of Iowa Conference opponent with a 3-0 win at Rockford.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11.
“This team is really coming together well,” Green Devils coach Bryan Tabbert said. “We have been playing well in high-pressure situations.”
The score against the Lady Warriors may have seemed lopsided, but Rockford played some solid volleyball against Osage, particularly defensively at the net.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, one thing the Green Devils have developed this season is a deep offense that features five players with at least 80 kills on the season.
“We like to be aggressive,” Tabbert said. “It’s great when we can attack from anywhere on the court.”
A pair of junior hitters, Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson, paced Osage, as they have largely done all season.
Both Kisley and Johnson entered the match with more than 200 kills apiece.
Probably the biggest improvement from early in the season has been the play of setter Ellie Bobinet, who has used the experience to become much more consistent.
Tabbert, though, knows that the volleyball tournament begins in a scant three weeks, and there is still room for improvement, despite the gaudy record.
“We need to continue our progression,” Tabbert said. “We need to get better each match, each set and each practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.