Osage volleyball fights back, advances to first state final in program history

“We just had to play Osage volleyball,” senior Danielle Johnson said. “We have such a high standard for how we play, and we just weren’t playing it.”

For most of the second set, the Green Devils weren’t playing up to standard again. The Knights led for the majority of the set. Down 21-18, Tabbert called a timeout and gathered his players.

Whatever he told them in the huddle worked, as Osage fought back to tie the set, 24-24. The Green Devils took their first lead of the set on the next point, and went on to win it, 26-24. The win for Osage tied the match, 1-1.

“We knew last year, we went in and lost the first game and we just let it beat up on our brains a little bit,” senior Paige Kisley said. “We had to be strong and have senior leadership. We were in that position before and we knew we had to take care of business.”

Davenport Assumption responded by looking sharp in the third set. The Knights consistently led by six points and held a 16-10 lead midway through the set. The Green Devils finally gained some momentum and stormed back to tie the match, 21-21.

Osage was able to use the momentum gained during the comeback and win the third set, 25-23, to take a 2-1 lead. Kisley had seven kills in the third set alone.