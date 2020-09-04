Osage volleyball checks battle of Mitchell County off its list, now has state aspirations

With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Iowa, and causing the cancellation of the school’s scheduled football game against Clear Lake this Friday, the volleyball match against St. Ansgar looked very different than in past years.

Every person in the gym at Osage High School wore a mask, including the players on the court.

Rather than be a disruption, Bobinet says that the masks actually help she and her teammates focus.

“The masks help us focus and listen to each other more,” Bobinet said. “It sounds weird, but you kind of have to focus and listen to what they are saying. We are focusing a lot more. It was a weird transition, but we reacted good to it.”

There is still a lot of season left, but the Green Devils are already thinking about November. They want to make school history, and so far, it looks like they don't plan on letting anything stand in their way.

“It's kind of an unfinished business type of feel,” Johnson said. “For the past three years, we've been in the semifinals and come up short. Our goal is to get on the one court at state, and finish."

The Green Devils will continue their season on Sept. 10 with a match at North Butler.

