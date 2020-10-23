Osage storms back, but falls to Waterloo Columbus

WATERLOO – In a game that was entertaining from start to finish, Osage refused to give up, even after twice being on the verge of being blown out.
But it was Waterloo Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher who put the final dagger in the Green Devils in a 42-35 loss Friday night in Waterloo.
Visiting Osage (3-5) had just overcome a 16-point deficit with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The score of Friday night’s playoff game at T.J. McLaughlin Field stood deadlocked at 35 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining.
Gallagher delivered the finishing blow after keeping the ball on a misdirection play and powered past a couple defenders at the end of a 22-yard score that gave the Sailors (7-1) the lead for good with 2:12 remaining.
The Columbus quarterback’s run capped a quick eight-play, 70-yard drive that began with a pair of Joe Dunlay runs, continued when a 15-yard face mask penalty was added onto the end of a Gallagher run, and moved into the red zone after three hard-nosed carries by Alex Feldmann.
On the drive after Columbus took its final lead, Osage’s senior quarterback Colin Muller just overthrew a receiver deep while racing toward the sideline to dodge a blitz. Sailors’ defensive lineman Mason Knipp came up with a sack on the next play.
Gallagher then entered the game on defense for the first time all season and recorded an interception at midfield.
Osage got the ball back on its own 40 with 19 seconds remaining before Dunlay recorded Columbus’ fourth interception of the night to seal the victory. This marked the Sailors’ first playoff win since 2010.
The Green Devils actually struck first in the game when a rushed punt bounced to Noah O’Malley who returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.
Osage’s connection of Muller and receiver Spencer Mooberry triggered the frenetic closing sequence when Mooberry hauled in a deep ball, broke a tackle and scored a 65-yard touchdown. Columbus answered on the next play from scrimmage as Feldmann took a screen pass 70 yards down the sideline.
Mooberry returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards before being tackled by kicker Ben Trost. A 20-yard pass to Tyler Oberfoell set up Ben Miller’s 1-yard touchdown run 10 seconds prior to intermission as Osage cut its deficit to 28-19.
Muller, who threw for 228 yards on 13 completions found Oberfoell for a 29-yard score in coverage and later Brayden Onken from 4-yards out to draw Osage even after completing both two-point conversion passes.
Mooberry finished with 97 receiving yards on three catches and 49 rushing, joining Muller as a senior leader within an Osage team that finished the season 3-5 with a pair of wins entering this finale. Green Devils’ first year head coach Torian Wolf couldn’t have been more pleased with the type of leaders his seniors became.
“At first we struggled because we weren’t on the same page,” Wolf said. “As a team we finally got it put together and we were all on the same page and that’s what you saw here tonight. Columbus is a heck of a team and you can see what it looks like when we put things together.”
