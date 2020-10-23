Osage storms back, but falls to Waterloo Columbus

WATERLOO – In a game that was entertaining from start to finish, Osage refused to give up, even after twice being on the verge of being blown out.

But it was Waterloo Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher who put the final dagger in the Green Devils in a 42-35 loss Friday night in Waterloo.

Visiting Osage (3-5) had just overcome a 16-point deficit with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The score of Friday night’s playoff game at T.J. McLaughlin Field stood deadlocked at 35 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining.

Gallagher delivered the finishing blow after keeping the ball on a misdirection play and powered past a couple defenders at the end of a 22-yard score that gave the Sailors (7-1) the lead for good with 2:12 remaining.

The Columbus quarterback’s run capped a quick eight-play, 70-yard drive that began with a pair of Joe Dunlay runs, continued when a 15-yard face mask penalty was added onto the end of a Gallagher run, and moved into the red zone after three hard-nosed carries by Alex Feldmann.

On the drive after Columbus took its final lead, Osage’s senior quarterback Colin Muller just overthrew a receiver deep while racing toward the sideline to dodge a blitz. Sailors’ defensive lineman Mason Knipp came up with a sack on the next play.