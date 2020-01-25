Osage's Grimm finishes second at girls state wrestling tournament

Fank could be seen consoling each and every wrestler after their loss, and after Grimm’s close call, the two sat together by the wall as Fank offered encouragement. With one year left, Grimm still has time to get to the top of the podium.

“What it is now is we have to continue to make steps forward,” Fank said. “We’re seeing the progress, and seeing the writing on the wall. We’ve just got to keep doing it. That’s what Emma said, she's going back to work Monday. She knows what she’s got to work on. She’s ready to get to it. She says 'next year is my time.’”

Senior Makayla Mostek was the other Green Devil to advance to the semifinal round, after beating Bailey Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg by fall at 3:37 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal match, Mostek lost by a 6-0 decision to Mami Selemani of Iowa City West. In the consolation semifinals, Mostek lost again, this time by fall to Mya Lindauer of Epworth, Western Dubuque in 34 seconds.

Losing out on a state championship was a tough way for Mostek to finish her senior season.