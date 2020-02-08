Osage pushes eight wrestlers through to district tournament with big day at sectionals

After seeing Adams fall short several times before, it was a thrill for Osage head wrestling coach Brent Jennings to see his senior finally accomplish his long-sought goal.

“He’s a kid that has put in a lot of time and worked really really hard over the years,” Jennings said. “Maybe not the most naturally talented kid, but he’s really putting in a lot of effort into the sport, and he is invested in it.

“It really sets the tone for other kids that you don’t have to be necessarily the best athlete, you’ve just got to be the kid that is willing to work at something, and put time into it. You can have the success.”

Jennings was thrilled with the overall performance of his squad in Saturday’s match. With eight Osage wrestlers securing their district spots, there was precious little to complain about.

“It was a pretty good weekend overall,” Jennings said. “We’re leaving a few behind that I think we probably had opportunities to take, but we didn’t wrestle well enough to get in, so it is what it is. But, a good tournament. Our kids wrestled well.”