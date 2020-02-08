Osage pushes eight wrestlers through to district tournament with big day at sectionals

After dominating last week’s Top of Iowa conference meet, the Osage wrestling team flexed its muscles again on Saturday at the Class 2A, Sectional 1 meet at Clear Lake High School.
The Green Devils clinched five sectional championships and sent eight total wrestlers to next week’s district championship at Algona High School.
Throughout the day, wrestlers battled for a spot at districts, with some raising their arms in jubilation after their match, and others walking away in tears. One of the most meaningful matches of the day happened close to the very end, after the championship matches were over.
Earlier in the day, Osage senior Ryan Adams wrestled in the 138-pound finals, losing to Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Carl Barkema. Adams got redemption in the second-place match when he pinned Forest City junior Kaleb Umbaugh in just 24 seconds to secure his spot at the Class 2A, District 1 tournament for the very first time.
After his win, the green-clad Osage crowd went wild. For Adams, getting the chance to wrestle for spot at the state tournament means a lot.
“It’s been a long time coming for me,” Adams said. “It’s been a goal for a long time. I’ve put in the hours needed to accomplish it in the summer. I’m pretty happy. Looking for more though.”
After seeing Adams fall short several times before, it was a thrill for Osage head wrestling coach Brent Jennings to see his senior finally accomplish his long-sought goal.
“He’s a kid that has put in a lot of time and worked really really hard over the years,” Jennings said. “Maybe not the most naturally talented kid, but he’s really putting in a lot of effort into the sport, and he is invested in it.
“It really sets the tone for other kids that you don’t have to be necessarily the best athlete, you’ve just got to be the kid that is willing to work at something, and put time into it. You can have the success.”
Jennings was thrilled with the overall performance of his squad in Saturday’s match. With eight Osage wrestlers securing their district spots, there was precious little to complain about.
“It was a pretty good weekend overall,” Jennings said. “We’re leaving a few behind that I think we probably had opportunities to take, but we didn’t wrestle well enough to get in, so it is what it is. But, a good tournament. Our kids wrestled well.”
Osage took the team title as well, as the Green Devils wound up with 235.5 points on the day. Forest City came in second, with 203. 5 points.
Host team Clear Lake advanced four wrestlers to next week’s district tournament.
106
Algona’s Jake Zabka clinched his spot in the finals with a win by fall at 3:13 over Robay Birri of Forest City in the semis. Zabka then beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) sophomore Zach Feld in the sectional finals by fall at 1:55, to punch his ticket to districts and claim the Class 2A, Section 1 championship. Both Zabka and Feld advanced to the district tournament, as Feld had already beaten third-place winner Skyler Wright earlier in the day.
113
Kellen Moore of Forest City earned a spot in the finals with a semifinal win over Osage’s Garrett Tusler, which he won by fall at 1:08. Moore faced off with Clear Lake’s Max Currier in the sectional finals, and beat him by a 4-2 decision to claim the sectional title. Both wrestlers advanced to districts.
120
Osage’s Nick Fox made quick work of Algona wrestler Hunter Penton in the semis, pinning him in 1:51 to advance to the finals. Fox then faced Brock Moore of Forest City in the sectional finals, and won by fall at 3:09. Both wrestlers advanced to districts, as Moore had beaten third-place finisher Jakyb Kapp in the semifinals.
126
In his first match back from a torn thumb ligament, Clear Lake’s Sam Nelson beat Ethan Sesker of Forest City in the semis by fall to advance to the sectional finals. Nelson faced off against Osage’s Joe Sullivan in the finals.
Sullivan beat Nelson by a 12-4 major decision, to claim the 126 pound sectional title. Nelson also advanced to districts, by virtue of beating Sesker in the semifinals.
132
Junior Averee Abben made it three straight sectional champions for Osage, beating Clear Lake’s Conner Morey in the finals by a 13-2 major decision. Morey and Abben both advanced to districts, as Morey had beaten beat third-place finisher Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont already.
138
Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Carl Barkema took down Osage senior Ryan Adams in the finals by an 8-1 decision, to clinch the sectional title and advance to districts. Adams then faced Forest City’s Caleb Umbaugh in the first second-place match of the day.
Adams dominated Umbaugh, quickly winning by fall at 23 seconds to punch his ticket to districts for the very first time.
145
In the 145-pound finals, junior David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont took on Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Cornejo earned the win, a 9-1 major decision. Brown then wrestled against Algona’s Brandon Harris for second place, and won by a 5-1 decision to advance to districts.
152
Forest City’s Kristian Gunderson and Luke McKenna of Algona fought for the title at 152, with Gunderson ultimately emerging victorious by a technical fall at 3:52. Since McKenna had already beaten third-place finisher Noah O’Malley, both Gunderson and McKenna advanced to the district tournament.
160
Zach Williams of Osage earned the fourth Green Devils sectionals championship of the day, beating GHV's Jared Shaw by a 4-2 decision in the finals. Shaw had already beaten third-place Thomas Gansen of Clear Lake, so Williams and Shaw both advanced to districts.
170
Osage’s Spencer Mooberry and Adam Heflin of GHV faced off for first-place at 170. Mooberry made quick work of Helfin, pinning the Cardinals’ junior in 1:37 to claim the sectional title. Algona’s Collin Murphy beat Clear Lake’s Conner O’Toole in the third-place match, so there was no wrestle-back at 170, with Heflin claiming second to advance to next week’s districts.
182
Forest City’s Reese Moore improved his season record to 41-3 and earned the 182 pound sectional title with a win over Osage’s Keaton Muller, which he earned by fall at 3:09. Both wrestlers advanced to districts though, as Muller beat third-place finisher Bryan Flores in the semifinals.
195
In the 195-pound finals, Algona’s Cole Lewis beat last year’s sectional champion, Dylan Kruckenberg of Clear Lake. Kruckenberg still advanced to the district tournament, thanks to his 17-3 major decision victory over Hampton-Dumont’s Logan Walker in the semifinals.
220
Andrew Hamilton of Algona won the 220-pound sectional championship with a win by fall at 1:38 over Barrett Muller of Osage. Both advanced to the district tournament, as Muller had beaten Hampton-Dumont's Isaac Heilskov in the semis.
285
Forest City’s Austin Kelso pulled off an exciting victory over Austin Meints of Algona in the 285-pound finals. At 5:39, Kelso pushed Meints near the edge of the mat, and pounced like a cat after getting him off balance to win the sectional title, much to the delight of the Forest City crowd. Meints also advanced to districts by finishing in second place.