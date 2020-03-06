Osage girls upset Cascade to make it to state title game

Osage wasn't expected to be in the Class 2A Iowa girls state title game on Saturday.

No. 1 seed Cascade was supposed to make it to its second title game in three years and was favored to win another championship.

But things don't always go as planned come state tournament time in Iowa.

Facing undefeated Cascade, the Green Devils didn't listen to any of the pundits and constant talk of being underdogs and went out and played stifling defense to down the Cougars 46-32 Friday in the 2A semifinals.

While it wasn't the prettiest game and was very close through three quarters, Osage was able to find its rhythm in a crucial five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

With the score tied at 20-20 at the start of the final quarter, junior guard Ellie Bobinet got things started, hitting a 3-pointer at 7:13 to open the flood gates for the Green Devils.

After forcing a Cascade turnover, senior Melanie Bye followed up with a 3-pointer of her own to give the Green Devils a 26-20 lead at 6:38.

Following an offensive foul on the Cougars' next trip down the floor, Osage looked inside and found senior post Sidney Brandau, who hit a layup for an eight-point lead at 5:56 left.

