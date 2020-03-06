Osage girls upset Cascade to make it to state title game

Osage wasn't expected to be in the Class 2A Iowa girls state title game on Saturday.
No. 1 seed Cascade was supposed to make it to its second title game in three years and was favored to win another championship.
But things don't always go as planned come state tournament time in Iowa.
Facing undefeated Cascade, the Green Devils didn't listen to any of the pundits and constant talk of being underdogs and went out and played stifling defense to down the Cougars 46-32 Friday in the 2A semifinals.
While it wasn't the prettiest game and was very close through three quarters, Osage was able to find its rhythm in a crucial five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
With the score tied at 20-20 at the start of the final quarter, junior guard Ellie Bobinet got things started, hitting a 3-pointer at 7:13 to open the flood gates for the Green Devils.
After forcing a Cascade turnover, senior Melanie Bye followed up with a 3-pointer of her own to give the Green Devils a 26-20 lead at 6:38.
Following an offensive foul on the Cougars' next trip down the floor, Osage looked inside and found senior post Sidney Brandau, who hit a layup for an eight-point lead at 5:56 left.
The Green Devils' inside-out game worked to perfection the next two trips down the floor as Osage took a 33-20 lead with 2:05 left. Bobinet hit another 3-pointer and junior Dani Johnson capped off the 13-0 run with an inside basket to put the game away.
Before the deciding spurt by the Green Devils, both teams had a hard time holding on to the ball. That led to a low-scoring first half as the teams were tied 12-12 at halftime. Osage held a slim 20-18 lead after three quarters.
Defense was the key for Osage (24-2) throughout the game as the Green Devils' zone defense kept the Cougars from going inside and forced them to shoot mostly from outside. That didn't work for Cascade (26-1), which made just 4-of-25 3-pointers and could only muster 10 points in the paint. Cascade shot just 23.9 percent from the floor.
The Cougars came into the game scoring at a 60.8 points per game clip. On Friday, Osage held Cascade to nearly half of that output in advancing to the championship game.
The Green Devils capitalized on the Cougars' 11 miscues, scoring 15 points off of turnovers during the game. Cascade scored nine points off of 12 Osage turnovers.
In the end, after the 13-0 fourth-quarter run gave Osage the cushion it needed, free throws were key as the Cougars were forced to foul on each Green Devils possession. Osage was able to capitalize, hitting 13 free throws down the stretch and going 16-for-17 from the line for the game.
Johnson, who hit 11-of-11 free throws, had a game-high 18 points for the Green Devils, while Bobinet and Brandau finished with nine points each.
Johnson also had a game-high 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. She also had two blocked shots and two steals.
The Green Devils will face the winner of West Hancock vs. North Linn in the Class 2A championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.