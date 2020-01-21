Osage girls tied for conference lead after win over St. Ansgar

A lot was on the line on Tuesday night in Osage, and a memorable fourth quarter provided the drama. In the Green Devils’ brand new gym, a big crowd packed the stands, as the top two teams in the Top of Iowa East battled for first place. In the end, the Osage girls basketball team pulled out a 59-55 win over rival St. Ansgar, thanks to a spectacular fourth quarter performance.

The contest started off looking like a one-sided affair. At the end of the first quarter, the Saints held a 19-14 lead, and grew it to 32-24 by halftime. But after the break, St. Ansgar started to slowly chip away.

The Saints started the second half on a 6-0 run, and pulled within three points when a jumper from junior Ellie Bobinet brought the Green Devils to within three, at 35-32. But back-to-back 3-pointers from junior Hali Anderson put the Saints up 41-32.

The Green Devils then got a pair of layups from six-foot senior Sidney Brandau to pull within three points. Things looked bleak going into the fourth quarter for Osage however, as the Saints ended the third quarter on an 8-1 run, to take a 51-39 lead.

In the fourth, disaster struck for St. Ansgar.

