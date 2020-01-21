Osage girls tied for conference lead after win over St. Ansgar

A lot was on the line on Tuesday night in Osage, and a memorable fourth quarter provided the drama. In the Green Devils’ brand new gym, a big crowd packed the stands, as the top two teams in the Top of Iowa East battled for first place. In the end, the Osage girls basketball team pulled out a 59-55 win over rival St. Ansgar, thanks to a spectacular fourth quarter performance.
The contest started off looking like a one-sided affair. At the end of the first quarter, the Saints held a 19-14 lead, and grew it to 32-24 by halftime. But after the break, St. Ansgar started to slowly chip away.
The Saints started the second half on a 6-0 run, and pulled within three points when a jumper from junior Ellie Bobinet brought the Green Devils to within three, at 35-32. But back-to-back 3-pointers from junior Hali Anderson put the Saints up 41-32.
The Green Devils then got a pair of layups from six-foot senior Sidney Brandau to pull within three points. Things looked bleak going into the fourth quarter for Osage however, as the Saints ended the third quarter on an 8-1 run, to take a 51-39 lead.
In the fourth, disaster struck for St. Ansgar.
Osage scored the first seven points of the quarter, three of them on a deep ball from junior Dani Johnson, and two on a layup from Brandau. After Saint Ansgar scored on a shot from Brooklyn Hackbart, Brandau and Johnson struck again, pulling Osage to within two points, at 53-51, with a layup and a 3-pointer, respectively.
Then, with 3:25 remaining in the game, senior Melanie Bye caught a pass in the corner, and let it fly. The ball swished through the net, and the home crowd erupted as Osage took a 54-53 lead. Brandau got the ball back on the next possession and scored again, giving the Green Devils a 56-53 lead. In the end, Osage wound up with a 59-55 victory, revenge for the team’s 50-49 loss to St. Ansgar back on Dec. 10, still its only loss of the season. Osage outscored St. Ansgar in the fourth quarter, 20-4.
Brandau finished the game with 24 points.
“It’s fun to win,” Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. “That was a great game. St. Ansgar played really well. We knew we were going to get their best shot, we always get their best shot.”
The win moved Osage into a tie with the Saints atop the Top of Iowa East standings.
“Our girls never quit,” Erickson said. “They played hard and made plays. I’m proud of how we finished the game.”
The Green Devils will play on Friday, at Lake Mills. St. Ansgar will play a home game against North Butler.