Osage girls clinch spot at state tournament

Sidney Brandau, the Green Devils’ leading scorer on the season at more than 17 points per game, led Osage with 23 points on the evening.
Brandau, a senior forward, was 7-of-11 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
“I think our approach was if you were open, shoot it,” Brandau said. “This is super-exciting.”
Dani Johnson finished with 18 points for Osage while Ellie Bobnet and Melanie Bye finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
As efficient as the Osage offense was, the defense was equally strong, particularly against Molly Schany.
Schany, Emmetsburg’s leading scorer on the season at 18 per game, finished with just six shot attempts and six points.
Osage advances in the Class 2A field with a 22-2 overall mark, but the field should be competitive with five of the top six rated teams advancing to Des Moines.
