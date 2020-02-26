Osage girls clinch spot at state tournament
Osage girls clinch spot at state tournament

In recent seasons, the regional final round has represented the ceiling on the Osage girls basketball team’s season.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Green Devils had dropped out of the tournament one game short of the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.

This time, fifth-rated (2A) Osage broke through that ceiling and advanced to the Class 2A state field with a 67-60 win over 14th-ranked Emmetsburg.

“The girls are not excited about just getting there,” Green Devils coach Chad Erickson said. “We need to figure out who we play and watch some film on them.”

Osage led throughout against the E-Hawks, and seemed at times to be on the verge of running away with the game.

The Green Devils, on the strength on some outstanding shooting in the first quarter, broke out to a 20-7 lead.

Osage was 8-for-10 from the floor over the opening eight minutes.

Emmetsburg, though, pulled within six with one quarter to play, but the Osage defense was efficient down the stretch as the E-Hawks never pulled within five.

Osage was 12-of-17 from beyond the three-point arch and 11-for-13 on free throws in the contest.

Sidney Brandau, the Green Devils’ leading scorer on the season at more than 17 points per game, led Osage with 23 points on the evening.

Brandau, a senior forward, was 7-of-11 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

“I think our approach was if you were open, shoot it,” Brandau said. “This is super-exciting.”

Dani Johnson finished with 18 points for Osage while Ellie Bobnet and Melanie Bye finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

As efficient as the Osage offense was, the defense was equally strong, particularly against Molly Schany.

Schany, Emmetsburg’s leading scorer on the season at 18 per game, finished with just six shot attempts and six points.

Osage advances in the Class 2A field with a 22-2 overall mark, but the field should be competitive with five of the top six rated teams advancing to Des Moines.

 

