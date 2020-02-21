Osage girls beat North Union to earn spot at regional championship

In each of the past three seasons, the Osage girls basketball team has made it to the regional championship, and in each of those years, the Green Devils have fallen short of the state tournament.
After Friday night’s 52-43 win over North Union in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals, the Green Devils will get another shot at redemption.
Early on, it looked like the game would be close. A pair of 3-pointers from junior Dani Johnson, and six points from senior Sidney Brandau gave the Green Devils a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Things started to tilt Osage's way in the second quarter, as the Green Devils began the frame with a 14-0 Osage run. At halftime, Osage led by 15 points.
In the second half, North Union’s shots finally started to land, and the Warriors outscored the Green Devils 12-9 in the third. Midway through the quarter, down 37-17, North Union went on a 10-point scoring run, as a 3-pointer from May Laverty, and a pair of buckets from six-foot senior Chloe Lofstrom brought the team to within 10 points.
After a score from Johnson, and two free throws from Brandau to start the fourth quarter, Osage senior Melanie Bye made a 3-pointer that put the Green Devils up by 15 points, a moment that swung momentum back toward the home team and seemed to break North Union's spirits. North Union managed to get within seven points, but two free throws from junior Kate Smith with just seconds left on the clock, put Osage up by the winning margin of 52-43.
"It was a battle," head coach Chad Erickson said. "We knew it would be, they're well-coached, and we knew (Lofstrom) was going to get her points eventually. We were just banking on the fact that they wouldn't hit enough threes to beat us."
Lofstrom, North Union's top scorer, scored 11 points on the night, while Brandau led the Green Devils with 17.
After three straight seasons of making it the regional title game and falling short, the Green Devils are sure that this is finally the year that they make it to state.
"The group of seniors we have has played with each other since third grade," Bye said. "We're all ready to go, and we know that this is our year. We've got to get it now."
Osage will play Emmetsburg on Wednesday, in the Region 2 championship game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
