Osage girls beat North Union to earn spot at regional championship

In each of the past three seasons, the Osage girls basketball team has made it to the regional championship, and in each of those years, the Green Devils have fallen short of the state tournament.

After Friday night’s 52-43 win over North Union in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals, the Green Devils will get another shot at redemption.

Early on, it looked like the game would be close. A pair of 3-pointers from junior Dani Johnson, and six points from senior Sidney Brandau gave the Green Devils a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Things started to tilt Osage's way in the second quarter, as the Green Devils began the frame with a 14-0 Osage run. At halftime, Osage led by 15 points.

In the second half, North Union’s shots finally started to land, and the Warriors outscored the Green Devils 12-9 in the third. Midway through the quarter, down 37-17, North Union went on a 10-point scoring run, as a 3-pointer from May Laverty, and a pair of buckets from six-foot senior Chloe Lofstrom brought the team to within 10 points.

