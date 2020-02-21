Osage girls basketball team ready to earn state spot

"It was a battle," head coach Chad Erickson said. "We knew it would be, they're well-coached, and we knew (Lofstrom) was going to get her points eventually. We were just banking on the fact that they wouldn't hit enough threes to beat us."

Lofstrom, North Union's top scorer, scored 11 points on the night, while Brandau led the Green Devils with 17.

After three straight seasons of making it the regional title game and falling short, the Green Devils are sure that this is finally the year that they make it back to state.

"The group of seniors we have has played with each other since third grade,"senior Melanie Bye said. "We're all ready to go, and we know that this is our year. We've got to get it now."

For Bye and the other seniors, the game was a bittersweet experience. In their final game in the Osage gym, the seniors were subbed out as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter, to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

"During the national anthem, it was kind of bitter-sweet," Bye said. "I’ve got Dani on my left, Sidney on my right. The last time in that gym, it kind of hits you a little bit. But it was fun. We knew we needed to go hard this game, since it was our last one at home."