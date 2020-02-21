Osage girls basketball team ready to earn state spot

In the history of Osage girls basketball, the team has only made the five-on-five state tournament only once, in 2016. They've come close plenty of times.
In each of the past three seasons, the Osage girls basketball team has made it to the regional championship game, and in each of those years, the Green Devils have fallen short of making it to state.
After Friday night’s 52-43 win over North Union in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals, the Green Devils will get another shot at redemption.
Early on, it looked like the game would be close. A pair of 3-pointers from junior Dani Johnson, and six points from senior Sidney Brandau gave the Green Devils a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Things started to tilt Osage's way in the second quarter, as the Green Devils began the frame with a 14-0 Osage run. At halftime, Osage led by 15 points.
In the second half, North Union’s shots finally started to land, and the Warriors outscored the Green Devils 12-9 in the third. Midway through the quarter, down 37-17, North Union went on a 10-point scoring run, as a 3-pointer from May Laverty, and a pair of buckets from six-foot senior Chloe Lofstrom brought the team to within 10 points.
North Union managed to get within seven, but two free throws from junior Kate Smith with just seconds left on the clock put Osage up by the winning margin of 52-43.
"It was a battle," head coach Chad Erickson said. "We knew it would be, they're well-coached, and we knew (Lofstrom) was going to get her points eventually. We were just banking on the fact that they wouldn't hit enough threes to beat us."
You have free articles remaining.
Lofstrom, North Union's top scorer, scored 11 points on the night, while Brandau led the Green Devils with 17.
After three straight seasons of making it the regional title game and falling short, the Green Devils are sure that this is finally the year that they make it back to state.
"The group of seniors we have has played with each other since third grade,"senior Melanie Bye said. "We're all ready to go, and we know that this is our year. We've got to get it now."
For Bye and the other seniors, the game was a bittersweet experience. In their final game in the Osage gym, the seniors were subbed out as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter, to a standing ovation from the home crowd.
"During the national anthem, it was kind of bitter-sweet," Bye said. "I’ve got Dani on my left, Sidney on my right. The last time in that gym, it kind of hits you a little bit. But it was fun. We knew we needed to go hard this game, since it was our last one at home."
While the 21-2 Green Devils are definitely the favorites going into the regional finals, no path to the state tournament is ever easy. Emmetsburg has won 14 of its past 16 games, with an average margin of victory of 26.7 points. Six-foot senior Molly Schany leads the E-Hawks with an average of 18.6 points per game, over 400 points on the season, and a 60.4 percent shooting percentage. But with five players clocking in at 5-11 or taller, the Green Devils have proven capable of shutting down opposing teams' post players.
Osage will play Emmetsburg on Wednesday, in the Region 2 championship game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. While a less experienced team might fold under the pressure of the postseason, that shouldn't be a problem for the Green Devils. After all, they've been here before.
"It’s not as nerve-wracking as you think it would be," Johnson said. "We’ve been there for the past three years in a row, and haven’t been able to punch our ticket. This year, it is very determined. We’re going to state. That is our mentality."
"There is no way that we aren’t."
GBball Osage vs. North Union 1
GBball Osage vs. North Union 2
GBball Osage vs. North Union 3
GBball Osage vs. North Union 4
GBball Osage vs. North Union 5
GBball Osage vs. North Union 6
GBball Osage vs. North Union 7
GBball Osage vs. North Union 8
GBball Osage vs. North Union 9
GBball Osage vs. North Union 10
GBball Osage vs. North Union 11
GBball Osage vs. North Union 12
GBball Osage vs. North Union 13
GBball Osage vs. North Union 14