Osage girls basketball eyes rematch with St. Ansgar, conference title

But the girls at Osage would be lying if they said they didn’t want to get a little revenge on their county rivals.

Johnson, Erickson and senior Ellie Bobinet all talked about how important the rivalry is to the county and to Osage. For the Green Devils, every game before the rematch on Jan. 19 is used to get better.

The Top of Iowa East conference title hangs in the balance.

“We keep hearing every day that we’ve got to beat St. Ansgar,” Bobinet said. “We’ve just got to keep preparing for them. It’s always a blast playing St. Ansgar and it’s always good energy. It’s fun, but we want to beat them.”

One way that the Green Devils can improve is by getting more production out of key role players. Johnson is averaging close to 22 points per game, while Bobinet is averaging double-figures (11.3 ppg) as well.

However, the scoring drops off after those two. But Erickson thinks he has the athletes capable of stepping up when Johnson is double-teamed or having an off-night.

“I don’t think it has to be the same person, but we need just that third option every night,” Erickson said. “That might be a different girl, but we need a third scorer to get us 8-10 and we’re in pretty good shape if we can get that done.”