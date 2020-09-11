Osage football loses big against Columbus Catholic

Friday night was a tough one for Osage football.
On a rainy, sloppy night at Osage High School, the Green Devils fell to Columbus Catholic, 34-6. The Green Devils gave up 348 yards of total offense to the Sailors, while the Green Devils offense managed 91 yards.
The Sailors scored three times on the ground, the longest a 67-yard touchdown run from senior Alex Feldman, with 1:48 remaining in the game. Columbus also scored through the air, as junior Carter Gallagher threw a five-yard touchdown pass with 12.6 seconds left in the first half.
In the fourth, the Sailors scored on special teams, as Feldman ran an Osage punt back for a touchdown.
No matter what side of the ball they were on, Columbus scored.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Osage head coach Torian Wolf said. “I think we were the better team, I really do. We didn’t play like it tonight.”
The game was the third in a series of challenging weeks for the Green Devils. In week one, the Green Devils lost to St. Ansgar, 35-12. In week two, the team cancelled its game against Clear Lake due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
In week three, the Green Devils were hoping to jump-start their season with a competitive game, but ran into a buzz saw, in the Sailors.
Columbus got the scoring started in the first quarter, on an eight-yard rushing touchdown from junior Josh Heine.
With 8:46 left in the first half, Sailors’ quarterback Carter Gallagher ran the ball in from the 10-yard line for a score, giving the team a 14-0 lead. Gallagher then put his team up by three scores with a touchdown pass before the half. At halftime, the Sailors offense had out-gained the Green Devils, 217 yards to 39.
“Their quarterback is a dynamic player,” Wolf said. “It is hard to cover that zone read that they run. You’ve got to make sure that there is an outside linebacker there to account for the quarterback. There were a couple times where we got caught in the backfield, and he jumped inside. He made some good plays.”
Osage quarterback Collin Muller threw four interceptions in the game, and anytime the Green Devils had hope on offense, the Sailors' defense put a quick stop to it.
The Green Devils did get one moment of joy, when Cole Adams snagged the ball out of the air on a quarterback pitch, and returned it for a touchdown. The score made it 27-6, with just over two minutes left in the game.
But on the first play of the next drive, Feldman scored his 67-yard touchdown to add another score to the board for the Sailors.
"I think we just need to come together as a team," senior Spencer Mooberry said. "That is the biggest step first. We've got to keep getting better as the week goes on. We lost, but we've got to bounce back, find our way in, get a groove going, and start winning some district games."
The loss dropped Osage to 0-2 on the season. The Green Devils will play next Friday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
