Osage football loses big against Columbus Catholic

Columbus got the scoring started in the first quarter, on an eight-yard rushing touchdown from junior Josh Heine.

With 8:46 left in the first half, Sailors’ quarterback Carter Gallagher ran the ball in from the 10-yard line for a score, giving the team a 14-0 lead. Gallagher then put his team up by three scores with a touchdown pass before the half. At halftime, the Sailors offense had out-gained the Green Devils, 217 yards to 39.

“Their quarterback is a dynamic player,” Wolf said. “It is hard to cover that zone read that they run. You’ve got to make sure that there is an outside linebacker there to account for the quarterback. There were a couple times where we got caught in the backfield, and he jumped inside. He made some good plays.”

Osage quarterback Collin Muller threw four interceptions in the game, and anytime the Green Devils had hope on offense, the Sailors' defense put a quick stop to it.

The Green Devils did get one moment of joy, when Cole Adams snagged the ball out of the air on a quarterback pitch, and returned it for a touchdown. The score made it 27-6, with just over two minutes left in the game.