Osage football cancels game against Clear Lake due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a letter that was sent out to the Osage community, school superintendent Barb Schwamman announced that the Osage football team is canceling its game at Clear Lake on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

"While we are sure you share our disappointment with not being able to play the game this week, we look forward to playing again in the weeks ahead," Schwamman said in the release.

In a phone call, Schwamman said a student tested positive on Tuesday night. The last exposure between the student and the team was on Friday. Osage is working with Mitchell County Public Health to get ahead of this case, she said.

"We have quite a few students that are quarantined and again, we did have only the one positive case," Schwamman said. "But when you contact trace, you take the students that were around the student last Friday night at the football game."

Although the game against Clear Lake is canceled, Osage is hopeful to play at Columbus Catholic on Sept. 11.

"We are being proactive this week and trying to get this under control so that we can play our district games," Schwamman said.