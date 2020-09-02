Osage football cancels game against Clear Lake due to COVID-19

In a letter that was sent out to the Osage community, school superintendent Barb Schwamman announced that the Osage football team is canceling its game at Clear Lake on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
"While we are sure you share our disappointment with not being able to play the game this week, we look forward to playing again in the weeks ahead," Schwamman said in the release.
In a phone call, Schwamman said a student tested positive on Tuesday night. The last exposure between the student and the team was on Friday. Osage is working with Mitchell County Public Health to get ahead of this case, she said.
"We have quite a few students that are quarantined and again, we did have only the one positive case," Schwamman said. "But when you contact trace, you take the students that were around the student last Friday night at the football game."
Although the game against Clear Lake is canceled, Osage is hopeful to play at Columbus Catholic on Sept. 11.
"We are being proactive this week and trying to get this under control so that we can play our district games," Schwamman said.
According to the release, even though Osage took appropriate measures like sanitizing equipment, using hand sanitizer and adhering to social distancing, COVID-19 still found its way into the program.
Osage is the third known area team to experience a COVID-19 related game cancellation.
Mason City canceled its game on Friday due to the potential exposure of coaches to COVID-19. And last week, Belmond-Klemme axed its opener against West Fork after team members tested positive for the virus.
It appears Charles City could also be canceling its Friday night home game against Union Community, according to Union's athletic director Wayne Slack on Twitter.
Slack said on social media that the game is canceled and that he is looking for a replacement game. Charles City school officials have not responded to attempts to confirm the cancellation.
Osage is coming off a 35-12 loss against St. Ansgar and was hoping to score an upset win against Clear Lake.
The Lions beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 54-21, in the season opener, but won't get the chance to play against the Green Devils on Friday. Clear Lake's next scheduled game is Sept. 11 against Iowa Falls-Alden in Clear Lake.
