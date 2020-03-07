Osage falls to North Linn in state championship game

Proud.
That was the consensus emotion for the Osage girls' basketball team on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Proud that although they fell one step short, the team ended the season with a medal around its neck.
All season long, Osage relied on its defense to boost the team to victory. In the 2019-2020 season, the Green Devils scored 752 more points than their opponents, the eighth-best mark in the state. Osage’s 852 total points allowed was the 31st-best total in Iowa.
On Saturday, though, in the team’s first state championship game appearance since 1992, the Osage defense looked helpless against North Linn in a 66-42 loss.
In the first half, the Lynx built a commanding lead with a series of 3-pointers from seniors Grace and Abby Flanagan. The pair combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half, and scored all but three of the team’s field goals. As a team, the Lynx shot 65.2 percent from the field in the first two quarters, and 58.1 percent for the game.
“We knew that those were the two girls we needed to stop,” Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. “To their credit, they made some tough shots, and they hit some shots where we didn’t get out to them like we needed to. They ran some good sets, and they did a good job executing in that first half.”
At halftime, North Linn led the Green Devils, 38-18. In the third quarter, Osage came out a bit stronger, with 15 points, but North Linn answered with 17. In the fourth quarter, North Linn outscored the Green Devils, 11-9, to win the first state title in program history.
Osage shot 31.7 percent from the field in the game, with just five 3-pointers in 23 attempts. North Linn out-rebounded the Green Devils, 33-17, with eight rebounds apiece for Grace Flanagan and Hannah Bridgewater. The Lynx also had 18 assists and seven steals.
“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking and it sucks,” Osage junior Dani Johnson said of the loss. “We’re so proud of ourselves. I’m so happy that I got to go through this with my whole team. I love every single one of them. Our shots just didn’t fall. North Linn played amazing. They were on fire, and all credit goes to them.”
For an Osage squad that won its final 10 games coming into the state final, and finally qualified for state after three straight seasons of losing in the regional finals, the loss was a disappointing end to a fun season.
Although the team didn’t win, Saturday’s game was still a dream come true for Osage senior Sidney Brandau, who led the team in scoring, rebounds, and blocks.
“My goal has been to get to state, ever since fourth grade,” Brandau said. “Playing in the championship is just a bonus. We kept working, and got to here.”
Erickson gave credit to North Linn for its fast-paced offense, and was happy his players at least got to experience of playing on the big stage.
“I’m not sure a lot of people would’ve picked us to be here in the state final,” Erickson said. “We just told our kids that. It was because they believed, and set goals. They worked their tails off to get down here, and they deserve every ounce of this state tournament that they got to experience.”
The Green Devils will lose four players to graduation: Melanie Bye, Mia Knudsen, Libby Schwamman and Brandau. For those players, the championship journey has come to an end.
For the returners, Saturday’s loss will be used as fuel when next season rolls around.
“It’s going to be motivation, and we start tomorrow,” Johnson said. “We’re hungry, and we’re ready for next year.”