Osage falls to North Linn in state championship game

Proud.

That was the consensus emotion for the Osage girls' basketball team on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Proud that although they fell one step short, the team ended the season with a medal around its neck.

All season long, Osage relied on its defense to boost the team to victory. In the 2019-2020 season, the Green Devils scored 752 more points than their opponents, the eighth-best mark in the state. Osage’s 852 total points allowed was the 31st-best total in Iowa.

On Saturday, though, in the team’s first state championship game appearance since 1992, the Osage defense looked helpless against North Linn in a 66-42 loss.

In the first half, the Lynx built a commanding lead with a series of 3-pointers from seniors Grace and Abby Flanagan. The pair combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half, and scored all but three of the team’s field goals. As a team, the Lynx shot 65.2 percent from the field in the first two quarters, and 58.1 percent for the game.