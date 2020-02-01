Osage dominates Top of Iowa conference wrestling match

It was a triumphant day for the green and black on Saturday at the Top of Iowa conference meet, as the Osage wrestling team finished off a dominant performance in front of its home fans. The Green Devils walked away with five conference champions by the time the day was done.

The middle portion of the finals round was a sea of green, as four straight weight classes were won by Osage wrestlers. Freshman Nick Fox was the first Green Devil to walk away with a conference title. Fox won the 120 pound division with a 7-4 decision over Bryce McDonough of Central Springs. In the next match, senior Joe Sullivan walked away with a conference title at 126 pounds by beating Brock Mathers of Central Springs by technical fall.

Junior Averee Abben took the 132 pound championship with a win over Northwood-Kensett's Caden Schrage on a technical fall, and at 138 pounds, Ryan Adams beat Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett by a 3-2 decision.

Four straight matches, four straight champions. At a certain point, the home crowd’s lungs had to start running out of oxygen.