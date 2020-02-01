Osage dominates Top of Iowa conference wrestling match

It was a triumphant day for the green and black on Saturday at the Top of Iowa conference meet, as the Osage wrestling team finished off a dominant performance in front of its home fans. The Green Devils walked away with five conference champions by the time the day was done.
The middle portion of the finals round was a sea of green, as four straight weight classes were won by Osage wrestlers. Freshman Nick Fox was the first Green Devil to walk away with a conference title. Fox won the 120 pound division with a 7-4 decision over Bryce McDonough of Central Springs. In the next match, senior Joe Sullivan walked away with a conference title at 126 pounds by beating Brock Mathers of Central Springs by technical fall.
Junior Averee Abben took the 132 pound championship with a win over Northwood-Kensett's Caden Schrage on a technical fall, and at 138 pounds, Ryan Adams beat Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett by a 3-2 decision.
Four straight matches, four straight champions. At a certain point, the home crowd’s lungs had to start running out of oxygen.
After a short break, as the 145 pound and 152 pound weight classes were won by Eagle Grove and Lake Mills wrestlers, respectively, Osage was right back in the mix. In the 160 pound finals match, Zach Williams wrestled Lake Mills’ Elijiah Wagner, and lost by a 5-1 decision. Keaton Muller lost to Tate Hagen of West Hancock at 195 pounds, while Spencer Mooberry walked away with a conference title at 170 pounds. Mooberry seemed to re-aggravate a knee injury suffered earlier in the year, but held on for the 13-1 major decision victory against Matthew Francis of West Hancock.
“It’s been a really good day for us,” Osage coach Brent Jennings said. “It was great to win the five titles, we revenged a few losses, and some of our guys that placed third in those backside matches came through big for us today. We wrestled at or above our seed in every bracket, and I’m pretty pumped for our kids.”
“It was a good weekend for us.”
Osage finished first overall in the team standings, with 258.5 points.
Other Champions
While Osage walked away with a lot of the titles, a few other area athletes also came up big.
106
Freshman Kale Petersen of West Fork took on Nashua-Plainfield’s Garrett Rinkin in the conference finals. Petersen came away with second place, as Rinken won by a 12-2 major decision.
113
Sophomore Clayton McDonough of Central Springs won the 113-pound Top of Iowa conference title, and improved his season record to 40-0 with an 8-2 decision over Nashua-Plainfield wrestler Jakob Whitinger. McDonough finished fourth in state last year at 106 pounds.
145
Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove beat Lake Mills’ Brett Peterson by an 8-0 major decision. The win was Dawson’s 150th career victory.
152
Lake Mills wrestler Casey Hanson took the Top of Iowa title with a 2-0 decision over Forest City’s Kristian Gunderson. Hanson came into the bout ranked fifth in the state at 152.
182
Sophomore Reese Moore, currently ranked fourth in the state at 182 pounds, won the only title of the day for Forest City, beating Cole Kelly of West Hancock by fall at 1:54.
220
Eagle Grove’s Joel Mendoza beat Central Springs wrestler Teddy Behrends in the 220 pound finals by fall at 2:54, and became the second Eagle’s wrestler of the day to claim his 150th career victory.
285
In the featured bout of the night, No. 1 ranked Chett Buss of North Butler took on No. 2 ranked Chandler Redenius of West Hancock at 285 pounds. West Hancock came away with another disappointing defeat, as Redenius lost by fall at 4:36.
We wrestled each other twice last year, and this was my second time wrestling him this year," Redenius said. "It's a tough loss, but I've got to keep growing from it."
Four West Hancock wrestlers competed in the conference finals, but the team walked away with only one championship. No. 2 ranked Tate Hagen snagged the win at 195 pounds, for West Hancock's first conference title since joining the Top of Iowa Conference back in 2015.
"He’s a competitor," West Hancock coach Mark Sanger said. "He wants to win, and he works hard in practice. He goes hard in practice, and its brought him to being the first conference champ, but some of our other guys need to step up."
While that one win was slight consolation, Sanger was not happy with his team's overall performance in the meet. The Eagles finished fifth in the team standings, with 161 points.
"I think we lacked attitude and effort today," Sanger said. "We had one champ, and Tate did a great job. He was by far the bet wrestler in that field, but some of the other guys have got to step up. We didn’t wrestle very well as a team."
Other notable finishes
Forest City's Kellen Moore finished third overall at 113 pounds after beating Eagle Grove's Gabe Rolon in the third-place match.
Jack Ramaker beat Forest City's Brock Moore in the 120-pound third place match to take the bronze spot.
At 126, Jimmy Gallardo of Lake Mills took third.
Osage wrestler Noah O'Malley came in third place at 152, beating Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs in the third-place match.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestler Jared Shaw finished third overall at 160 pounds, while Sage Hulshizer of St. Ansgar, and Austin Kelso of Forest City came in third at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Team standings
Osage ran away with the team victory, in front of second place Lake Mills, which finished with 214.5 points. Nashua-Plainfield finished third, while Forest City scored 179 points to place fourth overall. After West Hancock came Central Springs, which scored 143.5 points, good for sixth. Eagle Grove and North Butler placed seventh and eight overall, with Northwood-Kensett, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, St. Ansgar, West Fork, North Union, Newman Catholic, and Belmond-Klemme rounding out the field.