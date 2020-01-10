Osage defense dominates in blowout win over Northwood-Kensett

The girls high school basketball season is nearing the halfway point of the regular season, and teams such as Osage are looking to fine tune their games as tournament time approaches.

For Green Devils coach Chad Erickson, one of the points of emphasis is on the defensive side of the ball.

The Osage girls are learning Erickson’s lessons well as they improved to 8-1 on the season with a 69-16 trouncing of Northwood-Kensett on Friday.

The win marked the fourth time in the last five outing that the Green Devils have held opponents to 25 points or less.

“Our man defense is still a work in progress,” Erickson said. “Our goal is to get a little better each game.”

Osage limited the Vikings to five field goals in the game while forcing 28 turnovers.

The Green Devils limited N-K to six points or fewer in each quarter.

Offensively, Osage is in good shape as the Green Devils again used a balanced effort that saw three players reach double figures and two more finish with nine.

Sydney Brandau and Danielle Johnson led the Green Devils with 16 points apiece despite playing little of the fourth quarter.