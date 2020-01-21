Osage boys improve to 12-1 after win over St. Ansgar

On a cold Tuesday night out in Osage, the Green Devils' boys basketball team scored another important conference victory, this one a 45-37 win over arch-rival St. Ansgar.

The game started out in fairly dominant fashion, as the Green Devils ended the first quarter with an 11-4 lead over the Saints. In the second quarter, the Saints began to put up a fight. The team got three 3-pointers in the second, one each from senior Sawyer Smith, junior Braden Powers, and junior Ryan Cole. But Osage's offense kept clicking, as they scored 19 points to build a 30-15 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter, Osage's lead almost slipped away. The Saints outscored the Green Devils in the quarter, 16-4, and the score at the start of the final frame stood at 34-31 in favor of Osage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Osage managed to stop the bleeding in the fourth, holding the Saints to just six points to secure the eight-point victory. Though the game was a bit of a roller-coaster in the second half, head coach Mike Brahn was pleased with the win.

"I thought we came out with great energy in the first half," Brahn said. "We really pushed the ball in transition and got some good looks. Defensively we were locked in."