Osage boys basketball crushes Rockford

In today’s basketball world, offense is usually the main focus. With 3-pointers and crooked scoring numbers in vogue, defense can often get left on the back burner. But on Tuesday night in Osage, the Osage boys basketball team proved that a good defense can still dominate a game.
With a 61-31 win over Rockford, the Green Devils won their fifth straight game, and kept themselves in the Top of Iowa East conference title hunt with only two games left in the regular season.
The Green Devils got off to a bit of a slow start, leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the offense and defense came together to form a bit of magic, as the offense scored 17 unanswered points, and the defense held Rockford scoreless. At halftime, Osage’s lead had swelled to 31-10.
In the third quarter, Osage tacked on 16 more points, and then put up 14 in the fourth. But it was the defense that made the big difference in the game.
Rockford never scored more than 11 points in any quarter, and shot just 32 percent from the floor, including three of 14 from 3-point territory. Osage held Rockford’s top scorer, 6-08 Matt Schubert, to just two points on 1-of-9 shooting.
“I thought we did a very nice job of defending Schubert,” Osage coach Mike Brahn said. “He’s a very nice player and we held him scoreless until the fourth quarter.”
Osage has nine seniors on its squad, and Brahn is confident that his team can adapt to any opponent, even ones that present unique size challenges like Schubert.
“We’re able to play a number of different guys, and our guys play so well together, and talk so well together that we can switch a lot of screens and that kind of stuff,” Brahn said. “We don’t have to worry about getting into a bad match-up that way.”
Osage out-rebounded Rockford 34-22, and finished the night with four blocks.
Senior Jonah Bluhm finished with 20 points, as Osage improved to 17-2 on the season.
Osage will play on Friday at Northwood-Kensett, while Rockford will play a home game on Thursday against Riceville.
