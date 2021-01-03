Osage "Big Three" ranked wrestlers lead Green Devils charge to girls state tournament

"We’re a small town, and our community is really close," Goodale said.

While girls wrestling is not yet a sanctioned sport in the state of Iowa, that doesn’t stop the Green Devils from putting in the work. Emma Grimm and Goodale are currently putting in 12 hour days, starting with boys practice at 6 a.m., followed by school, then girls practice from 3:30-6 p.m., while Leah is working her way back from an injury that has kept her off the mat this season.

“We really push our limits, and that is with all of the Osage wrestlers, both girls and boys,” Leah said, “Coach Jennings and coach Fank are very inspiring to all of us. They tell us how awesome we can be, and it really helps all of us push to our goals and achieve them."

Goodale, who is currently 7-1 on the season, is the most experienced of the three, having wrestled since seventh grade. Leah Grimm is the newest one to the sport, after taking it up last January, only about three weeks before the state tournament, while Emma Grimm is in her third full season on the mat.

While none of them have been wrestlers for very long, all of the Green Devils' “Big Three," as Fank calls them, have shown an ability to help lead in the practice room.