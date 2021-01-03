Osage "Big Three" ranked wrestlers lead Green Devils charge to girls state tournament

What defines the town of Osage? The street signs proclaim it the "City of Maples," but if you are a sports fan, it's probably the wrestling mat that first comes to mind.
The Green Devils boys wrestling team has long been one of the state’s elite programs, with 10 state duals tournament appearances, four state duals titles, and four traditional team championships in team history, the most recent coming this past February.
But another group has made its own name on the mat for the Green Devils, after finally getting its chance in the past few years.
The girls.
Last season, Osage sent six ranked wrestlers to the second annual IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Emma Grimm was the most successful of the group, finishing second overall at 126 pounds. Leah, her younger sister, placed fourth at 170, while then-freshman Jalynn Goodale placed fourth at 106.
This year, Goodale and the sisters Grimm are all ranked top 10 in the state at their respective weights by IAwrestle.com, with Emma ranked No. 2 at 126, Leah No. 4 at 170, and Goodale No. 3 at 106 pounds.
With the 2021 girls state tournament just over three weeks away, the Green Devils look to be in prime position to walk away with a bit of hardware from the now two-day event at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
According to the Green Devils, one of the biggest reasons for their success is the program’s cooperative atmosphere. The boys and girls teams essentially share coaching staffs, with boys head coach Brent Jennings, girls head coach Ryan Fank, and the rest of the coaches all spending their mornings and evenings giving advice to their eager proteges.
The boys wrestling squad also seems to have no problem taking the mat against their female counterparts.
“It’s awesome,” Emma Grimm said. “I also go to guys’ practice every day, and I’m pretty close with all of them. All of them have been super supportive of me and nobody doesn’t want to be my partner. They know that I am there to get better, just like them.”
The moment that best captured the support between the two teams came during the girls state meet in 2020, when the boys sat in lawn chairs by the side of the mat, hooting, hollering, and loudly supporting their teammates.
“The guys are so supportive of us,” Leah Grimm said. “They’re loud, and even though they do give us a rough time sometimes, because they are boys, they are still very supportive of us girls.”
Outside of the wrestling room, too, the town is known for its passionate support of the sports programs. Last winter, the school ran the table on winter sports, by winning conference titles in wrestling, boys basketball, and girls basketball. For all three sports, the gym was perpetually packed.
"We’re a small town, and our community is really close," Goodale said.
While girls wrestling is not yet a sanctioned sport in the state of Iowa, that doesn’t stop the Green Devils from putting in the work. Emma Grimm and Goodale are currently putting in 12 hour days, starting with boys practice at 6 a.m., followed by school, then girls practice from 3:30-6 p.m., while Leah is working her way back from an injury that has kept her off the mat this season.
“We really push our limits, and that is with all of the Osage wrestlers, both girls and boys,” Leah said, “Coach Jennings and coach Fank are very inspiring to all of us. They tell us how awesome we can be, and it really helps all of us push to our goals and achieve them."
Goodale, who is currently 7-1 on the season, is the most experienced of the three, having wrestled since seventh grade. Leah Grimm is the newest one to the sport, after taking it up last January, only about three weeks before the state tournament, while Emma Grimm is in her third full season on the mat.
While none of them have been wrestlers for very long, all of the Green Devils' “Big Three," as Fank calls them, have shown an ability to help lead in the practice room.
“They are coming in every day, busting their butts, and being good leaders to the rest of the crew,” Fank said. “They’re also bringing up a bunch of our new girls that are out (this year). They do a good job of bouncing around to a partner, saying ‘Hey, try this out,’ or ‘hey, work on this after practice,’ and all that stuff. They do a good job of that.”
In the end, all those early mornings and late evenings spent on the mat aren’t just for show. There is a big meet coming up, and the Green Devils want their spot on top of the podium.
For someone like Emma Grimm, a senior who came so heartbreakingly close a year ago, the next three weeks mean everything.
"The chip is definitely there," Grimm said. "I’m not letting it weigh me down. I have a lot of things to improve on."
Osage kicked off 2021 with a match on Saturday at Colfax-Mingo.
