Osage battles back to beat West Branch, advance to state semifinals

There is an old sports cliche that says "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

Luckily for Osage, that cliche seems to have a bit of truth attached.

On Tuesday night, the Osage girls' basketball team got off to a terrible start at Wells Fargo Arena, as state quarterfinal opponent West Branch took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks in part to seven turnovers from the Green Devils. But Osage recovered nicely, outscoring the Bears 45-30 over the final three quarters to secure a 50-43 win.

After falling behind by 10 points, the Green Devils started to slowly creep back. At the end of the first quarter, the Bears' lead was 13-5. At halftime, the Green Devils trailed by just three, at 24-21.

In the third quarter, Osage took their first lead of the game, as junior Dani Johnson scored a layup to put the team up, 25-24, and junior Ellie Bobinet capped an 11-0 Osage run with a bucket of her own. After West Branch took the lead back with a 3-pointer from junior Rylan Druecker, Bobinet answered with a three to put Osage up again, 30-29. But West Branch ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run, and the Bears led by two points as the fourth quarter got underway, at 37-35.