Osage battles back to beat West Branch, advance to state semifinals

There is an old sports cliche that says "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."
Luckily for Osage, that cliche seems to have a bit of truth attached.
On Tuesday night, the Osage girls' basketball team got off to a terrible start at Wells Fargo Arena, as state quarterfinal opponent West Branch took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks in part to seven turnovers from the Green Devils. But Osage recovered nicely, outscoring the Bears 45-30 over the final three quarters to secure a 50-43 win.
After falling behind by 10 points, the Green Devils started to slowly creep back. At the end of the first quarter, the Bears' lead was 13-5. At halftime, the Green Devils trailed by just three, at 24-21.
You have free articles remaining.
In the third quarter, Osage took their first lead of the game, as junior Dani Johnson scored a layup to put the team up, 25-24, and junior Ellie Bobinet capped an 11-0 Osage run with a bucket of her own. After West Branch took the lead back with a 3-pointer from junior Rylan Druecker, Bobinet answered with a three to put Osage up again, 30-29. But West Branch ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run, and the Bears led by two points as the fourth quarter got underway, at 37-35.
In the fourth quarter, the Green Devils outscored the Bears, 15-6, to earn the win and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 1992.
Senior Sidney Brandau led the Green Devils on offense, in typical fashion. Brandau scored 16 points on the night on 6-for-13 shooting, with a team high 12 rebounds. Johnson had a good night too, scoring 13 points, with eight rebounds. Osage out-rebounded West Branch in the game, 43-30.
For West Branch, Rylan Druecker scored a team-high 14 points, with four 3-pointers.
The Green Devils will play the tournaments' No. 1 seed in the semifinals, in Cascade. Cascade finished the season with a perfect 26-0 record, and beat Denver in the opening round, 41-28.
The teams will play on Friday at 10 a.m., for a spot in the Class 2A state championship game.