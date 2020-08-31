One scenario has Big Ten football returning Thanksgiving week

A Thanksgiving feast of Big Ten football might become a realistic possibility because of rapidly-changing developments in testing for COVID-19.
The way today’s landscape differs from the one that existed on Aug. 11 when the Big Ten scrapped plans for a fall sports season is providing optimism that a season might happen earlier than once expected.
The possibility has nothing to do with the expected rise of coronavirus cases on college campuses as students have returned for the fall semester but is a byproduct of quickly-improving testing capabilities that will help athletic programs manage and monitor the situation within teams.
A $5 antigen test unveiled by Abbott Laboratories last week can diagnose a COVID-19 infection in around 15 minutes, providing the type of immediacy that would be a welcomed way to keep infected players off of the practice and game field.
That is the type of thing which wasn’t on the table when Big Ten presidents and chancellors chose on Aug. 11 to halt the season six days after unveiling a revised schedule and detailed medical protocol plans.
Big Ten leaders and first-year commissioner Kevin Warren in particular have taken plenty of August heat for a decision that many athletics administrators, coaches and players have suggested was made too soon.
Both the transparency of the process and the science behind the decision have been questioned beyond timing that negated the flexibility the Big Ten had built into its revised game plan for a fall season.
“Things are moving and changing very rapidly. We see that on an almost daily basis,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said last week.
Barta remains hopeful that football will return as soon as it safe to do so, a notion that has more to do with a return to competition than playing games in packed stadiums at this point.
Players are optimistic as well.
When the affordable antigen test option that requires no laboratory equipment was announced last week, Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. quickly noted the possibility.
“Can we play now @B1Gfootball … Please?’’ the Hawkeye sophomore wrote on Twitter.
If nothing else, that might move the first power-five conference to cancel plans for a fall season to contemplate retooling thoughts about when play might resume.
The possibility of a Thanksgiving week start date was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and is one of a number of options being weighed at this point.
Season kickoffs from shortly after New Year’s Day to late January to the middle of February remain under consideration.
Discussions at this point have involved only coaches and athletic directors and as was the case on the Aug. 11 to scrap plans for fall sports season, university presidents and chancellors will make the final call.
Certain benchmarks within the 11 states that are home to the Big Ten’s 14 members will need to be met for that to happen.
The Thanksgiving week kickoff option is appealing for several reasons.
It would allow competition to start at time when most campuses will return to summer-like levels of activity.
A number of Big Ten universities, including Iowa and Illinois, have already announced plans to shift to online classes and final exams for the final weeks of the fall semester rather than bring the entire student body back to campus following Thanksgiving break.
That would also provide Big Ten teams with the opportunity to retain a 10-game schedule as opposed to a shortened eight-game season that would be likely with a January start.
Both situations would provide draft-eligible Big Ten players an opportunity to compete with their teams and still have time to prepare for the late-April NFL draft.
Equally significant for athletic departments projecting financial hits of around $100 million because of the loss of football, a 10-game schedule would provide additional games for the Big Ten’s broadcast partners to air.
That additional 20 percent of inventory for television networks would generate additional dollars for athletic programs wrestling with sizeable budgetary shortfalls.
