Wiskus earns spot on men's U.S. Olympic gymnastics team

Shane Wiskus' gamble of leaving the University of Minnesota to train at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall after the Gophers opted to cut their program following the 2021 season paid off.
Wiskus, whose father, aunt, uncle and grandparents all lived in Mason City for many years, bounced back from a rough finish at nationals in which he fell three times on high bar to claim third at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 26 in St. Louis.
“I’ve just been through the wringer and I kind of told myself that, ‘You know, I’ve been through enough and I’m ready to kind of show what I can do at this competition,’” Wiskus said. “So, man, it’s just been a crazy year and you just can’t make this stuff up.”
Wiskus won a place on the U.S. Olympic team for next month's Tokyo Summer Games by finishing third in the all-around competition and was picked by a selection committee to be part of the four-man team.
Stanford's Brody Malone won the all-around at the Olympic trials to claim an automatic berth for the Games. Malone defeated Wiskus for the all-around title at last spring's NCAA championships.
Malone headlines an Olympic team that is a mixture of fresh faces and veterans who know exactly what to expect while competing under the unique spotlight provided by the Games.
Yul Moldauer also qualified automatically, edging Wiskus in a battle for second place at The Dome at America's Center.
Also making the team was Sam Mikulak, who was chosen by the committee, making him a three-time Olympian. Alec Yoder was picked to fill one U.S. spot for an athlete who will compete individually.
All five men competed collegiately, and their selection comes at a time when the sport is faltering at the NCAA Division I level. Minnesota's program was shuttered after more than 115 years this spring, leaving only six left in the Big Ten.
Wiskus, who still competed for the Gophers while training and studying remotely in Colorado, laughingly said he planned to send “a message or two" to Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle about Coyle's controversial decision to cut men's gymnastics.
The Americans have slid back to the middle of the pack internationally in recent years. The men's program hasn't medaled at a major competition since earning bronze at the 2014 world championships.
The program's last Olympic medal came in Beijing in 2008, when Malone was still in elementary school and splitting his time between gymnastics and rodeo riding, among other things.
The NCAA has long been a proving ground of sorts for the U.S. elite program. McClure considered the display by the five men who will represent the country in Japan a pretty good endorsement of the doors the sport can open.