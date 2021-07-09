Wiskus earns spot on men's U.S. Olympic gymnastics team

Shane Wiskus' gamble of leaving the University of Minnesota to train at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall after the Gophers opted to cut their program following the 2021 season paid off.

Wiskus, whose father, aunt, uncle and grandparents all lived in Mason City for many years, bounced back from a rough finish at nationals in which he fell three times on high bar to claim third at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 26 in St. Louis.

“I’ve just been through the wringer and I kind of told myself that, ‘You know, I’ve been through enough and I’m ready to kind of show what I can do at this competition,’” Wiskus said. “So, man, it’s just been a crazy year and you just can’t make this stuff up.”

Wiskus won a place on the U.S. Olympic team for next month's Tokyo Summer Games by finishing third in the all-around competition and was picked by a selection committee to be part of the four-man team.

Stanford's Brody Malone won the all-around at the Olympic trials to claim an automatic berth for the Games. Malone defeated Wiskus for the all-around title at last spring's NCAA championships.