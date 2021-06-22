North Iowa Splash Swim Club offers swim clinic with former Olympic swimmer

While the world waits for this set of Olympic games in Tokyo in late July, Mason City won't have to wait that long to see a a former Olympic medalist.
Josh Davis, a five-time medalist between the summer Olympics of 1996 and 2000, is leading a swim clinic hosted by the North Iowa Splash Swim Club (NISSC) at the Mason City Family Aquatic Center on Friday.
"It's not every day that you get to meet an Olympian in your hometown," NISSC coach and event organizer Amy Davison said. "And the fact that it's an Olympic year. The kids just saw the trials on TV and they're getting excited to be back in the pool."
The two-hour clinic will be aimed at all levels of swimmers ages 8 to 18 years old, regardless of experience in the water. For $40, Davis will explain the essentials of being a "fast and happy swimmer," according to the event description on the North Iowa Splash Swim Facebook page.
Davis will teach the four strokes, starts, turns and streamlines, as well as speak and host a Q&A session.
Every swimmer present at the event will get a chance to race 49-year old Davis in a 25-meter event of their choice. If they beat Davis, they get their money back.
"When I race those kids, I do not hold back," Davis said. "I call it shark week, because I give them an appropriate head start, and then I'm going to do my very best to beat them."
"But if they listen to what I taught them, they can use that head start and they can beat me," Davis continued. "But if they don't listen to what I taught them, I'm going to run them down."
Since 1996, Davis has led more than 1,000 clinics and taught some of the top swimmers in the country. Currently, he is the head coach of the Oklahoma Christian University swim team.
Davis is most notably known for his three gold medals as part of relay teams at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and two silver medals at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.
"It's really exciting to win three gold medals at the Olympics, I highly recommend everyone do it," Davis laughed. "But I found something that feels even better. It's when I use my experiences and talents to make someone else's life better."
The clinic will start at 2 p.m. and run for two hours on Friday. If interested in attending, you will need to register beforehand through the North Iowa Splash Swim Facebook page. According to Davison, there's only a few spots remaining.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
"When I race those kids, I do not hold back. I call it shark week, because I give them an appropriate head start, and then I'm going to do my very best to beat them."
– Josh Davis, 5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer