North Iowa Splash Swim Club offers swim clinic with former Olympic swimmer

While the world waits for this set of Olympic games in Tokyo in late July, Mason City won't have to wait that long to see a a former Olympic medalist.

Josh Davis, a five-time medalist between the summer Olympics of 1996 and 2000, is leading a swim clinic hosted by the North Iowa Splash Swim Club (NISSC) at the Mason City Family Aquatic Center on Friday.

"It's not every day that you get to meet an Olympian in your hometown," NISSC coach and event organizer Amy Davison said. "And the fact that it's an Olympic year. The kids just saw the trials on TV and they're getting excited to be back in the pool."

The two-hour clinic will be aimed at all levels of swimmers ages 8 to 18 years old, regardless of experience in the water. For $40, Davis will explain the essentials of being a "fast and happy swimmer," according to the event description on the North Iowa Splash Swim Facebook page.

Davis will teach the four strokes, starts, turns and streamlines, as well as speak and host a Q&A session.

Every swimmer present at the event will get a chance to race 49-year old Davis in a 25-meter event of their choice. If they beat Davis, they get their money back.