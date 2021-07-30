 Skip to main content
NIACC grad Kaputin starts Olympic journey on Sunday night
TOKYO OLYMPICS

  Updated
Rellie Kaputin 2

Rellie Kaputin, a former NIACC standout, will compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer for her home country of Papua New Guinea.

 Submitted photo/Rellie Kaputin

Rellie Kaputin, a former North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduate, will compete in the women's long jump for her home country of Papua New Guinea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo beginning on Sunday night at 7:50 p.m. central standard time.

The preliminary round will start 32 athletes quest for the medal podium with the finals slated for Tuesday. Kaputin's goals are simple and straight forward.

"I want to make it to the finals and also break my own national record of 6.5 meters," she said.

The 28-year old qualified for the Olympics with a leap of 6.42 meters (21 feet, .75 inches) at the Festival of Athletics in Townsville, Queensland in June.

While in Mason City representing the Trojans during the 2014-15 season, Kaputin holds five different school records in all three jumps – high, long and triple – between indoor and outdoor track and field.

She set all of them in 2015. The indoor high jump (1.70 meters), long jump (5.79), triple jump (12.22) as well as the outdoor long jump (5.91) and triple jump (12.31).

Kaputin went to West Texas A&M, an NCAA Division II institution, and was a three-time national champion and an 11-time All-American. She scored 21 points at the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships that gave her the honor of USTFCCCA national field athlete of the year.

NIACC now has had two alums compete at the Olympics. Kaputin joins Joe Corso, a wrestler that was a member of the United States team in 1976.

