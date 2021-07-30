NIACC grad Kaputin starts Olympic journey on Sunday night

Rellie Kaputin, a former North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduate, will compete in the women's long jump for her home country of Papua New Guinea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo beginning on Sunday night at 7:50 p.m. central standard time.

The preliminary round will start 32 athletes quest for the medal podium with the finals slated for Tuesday. Kaputin's goals are simple and straight forward.

"I want to make it to the finals and also break my own national record of 6.5 meters," she said.

The 28-year old qualified for the Olympics with a leap of 6.42 meters (21 feet, .75 inches) at the Festival of Athletics in Townsville, Queensland in June.

While in Mason City representing the Trojans during the 2014-15 season, Kaputin holds five different school records in all three jumps – high, long and triple – between indoor and outdoor track and field.

She set all of them in 2015. The indoor high jump (1.70 meters), long jump (5.79), triple jump (12.22) as well as the outdoor long jump (5.91) and triple jump (12.31).