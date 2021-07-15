Former NIACC standout Rellie Kaputin will compete at Tokyo Olympics

For only the second time, a former North Iowa Area Community College athlete will compete in the Olympics.
Rellie Kaputin, a 2015 NIACC graduate, qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a jump of 6.42 meters in the long jump at the Festival of Athletics in Townsville, Queensland, in June.
She will compete for her home country, Papua New Guinea, in August. She spoke with NIACC Sports Information Director Kirk Hardcastle about the accomplishment.
"I was in tears of joy when I got the news," Kaputin said. "I mean, to get news about a childhood dream come true is just amazing. I have been dreaming to be an Olympian since I was a little girl."
Kaputin will join former Trojan wrestler Joe Corso (1976) as the only two former NIACC athletes to compete in the Olympic games.
During her time at NIACC, Kaputin managed to capture five track and field school records in jumping events, and was a two-time NJCAA All-American in 2015.
NIACC track and field coach Curtis Vais had no trouble recalling just how good Kaputin was during her time in Mason City.
"She was a fierce competitor," Vais said. "She worked extremely hard. There were days where you would look out into the rec center and you would see Rellie down there working out by herself just doing extra drills by herself before or even after practice."
After her time at NIACC, Kaputin transferred to West Texas A&M on scholarship to compete for the Buffs. She continued her success there, earning a national championship three times and All-American honors 11 times.
She decided to focus in and train specifically in the long jump event in order to someday qualify for the Olympics after she received a Tokyo Olympics Scholarship from her country in 2018.
However, she ended up cracking her fibula bone in August of 2019 and spent the next six months in rehab. She would not have been able to jump if the Olympics wouldn't have been postponed due to COVID-19 last summer.
The extra preparation time was necessary for Kaputin to perform at her best.
"Having 12 months to build back my form was worth it," Kaputin said. "I had to stay focused on getting back stronger before the Australian competition season started in November."
She finally accomplished her lifelong dream of qualifying for the Olympics last month and will compete as one of just 32 women's long jumpers in Tokyo.
Not bad for someone who started her dream in Mason City.
"It's great for NIACC. It's obviously great for the program to have this," Vais said. "I know that she'd say great things about NIACC, so I'm very excited for her."
Kaputin, 28, will compete as one of eight Papua New Guinea athletes in Tokyo. However, she's the only one on the team that will compete in a track and field event.
Former NIACC jumping coach Megan Bedford told Hardcastle about how exciting Kaputin's opportunity is.
"I was so happy for her," Bedford said. "I know that she not only competed for herself, but always wanted to make her country proud. To be the only female selected for her country in track and field is pretty incredible."
The qualifying round for the women's long jump will be Aug. 1, with the finals held on Aug. 3. Consult local TV listings for broadcast times.
The top 12 jumpers will make the finals. For comparison, Kaputin's personal-best jump of 6.5 meters would have put her 13th at the 2016 Olympics.
"I want to make the finals and also break my own national record of 6.5 meters," Kaputin said.
