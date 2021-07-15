Former NIACC standout Rellie Kaputin will compete at Tokyo Olympics

For only the second time, a former North Iowa Area Community College athlete will compete in the Olympics.

Rellie Kaputin, a 2015 NIACC graduate, qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a jump of 6.42 meters in the long jump at the Festival of Athletics in Townsville, Queensland, in June.

She will compete for her home country, Papua New Guinea, in August. She spoke with NIACC Sports Information Director Kirk Hardcastle about the accomplishment.

"I was in tears of joy when I got the news," Kaputin said. "I mean, to get news about a childhood dream come true is just amazing. I have been dreaming to be an Olympian since I was a little girl."

Kaputin will join former Trojan wrestler Joe Corso (1976) as the only two former NIACC athletes to compete in the Olympic games.

During her time at NIACC, Kaputin managed to capture five track and field school records in jumping events, and was a two-time NJCAA All-American in 2015.

NIACC track and field coach Curtis Vais had no trouble recalling just how good Kaputin was during her time in Mason City.