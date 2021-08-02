Former NIACC standout Rellie Kaputin finishes 19th in Olympic long jump event

Rellie Kaputin became the first Papua New Guinean to ever compete in the long jump event on Sunday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The former North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) track and field athlete finished 19th in the qualifying round. Her best jump was 6.40 meters.

Kaputin, a national record holder in long jump, high jump and triple jump, came 0.10 meters away from achieving her goal of breaking her current record of 6.50 meters.

She would've had to leap 6.62 meters to move into the top 12 and qualify for Tuesday's final. Serbia's Ivana Spanovic posted the best qualifying round result with a jump of 7.00.

Kaputin joined wrestler Joe Corso (1976) as the only other NIACC athlete to compete at the Olympics.

While at NIACC in 2014 and 2015, she set five different school records in all three jumping events between the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. She was named two-time NJCAA All-American for her efforts in 2015.

She then transferred to West Texas A&M, an NCAA Division II institution, and was a three-time national champion and 11-time All-American.