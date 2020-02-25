Offense leads Clear Lake boys to first-round victory

In the playoffs, the only goal is to survive.

A big third quarter sealed the deal in Monday night’s 60-43 Clear Lake victory over Boone in the substate tournament opener. After taking a 25-16 halftime lead, the Lions scored 25 points in the third to push their lead to 49-28, effectively clinching the opening round win.

Four players scored in double-figures for the Lions. Sophomore Carson Toebe and senior Jaylen DeVries both finished with 15 points, while senior Kody Kearns and junior Andrew Formanek scored 12 and 10 respectively. DeVries finished with a double-double for the Lions, with 15 total rebounds.

After winning the North Central Conference, the Lions are justifiably confident that they can clinch a spot at the state tournament.

The win was the 19th of the season for the Lions, and put them just two wins away from clinching their second straight state tournament berth.

In 2019, the Lions waltzed into the state tournament with a perfect record, the programs’ first state-run in 40 years. The team ended up losing in the state semifinals to Norwalk.