Offense leads Clear Lake boys to first-round victory

In the playoffs, the only goal is to survive.
A big third quarter sealed the deal in Monday night’s 60-43 Clear Lake victory over Boone in the substate tournament opener. After taking a 25-16 halftime lead, the Lions scored 25 points in the third to push their lead to 49-28, effectively clinching the opening round win.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Lions. Sophomore Carson Toebe and senior Jaylen DeVries both finished with 15 points, while senior Kody Kearns and junior Andrew Formanek scored 12 and 10 respectively. DeVries finished with a double-double for the Lions, with 15 total rebounds.
After winning the North Central Conference, the Lions are justifiably confident that they can clinch a spot at the state tournament.
The win was the 19th of the season for the Lions, and put them just two wins away from clinching their second straight state tournament berth.
In 2019, the Lions waltzed into the state tournament with a perfect record, the programs’ first state-run in 40 years. The team ended up losing in the state semifinals to Norwalk.
“The guys know the task at hand,” Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “It’s never easy. Now we’ve got to play a team that we’ve played twice. They’re familiar with us, we’re familiar with them. We’re confident in our abilities. We need to continue to improve.”
In the postseason, with a loss meaning the end of the year, the old sports adage of taking it one game at a time comes into play.
“Starting out on the night, there are 64 teams, and at the end of the night there are 32 teams,” Ainley said of the Lions’ opening-round win. “At this point in the year, all we want to do is keep advancing. We’re not in it for style points, we’re just trying to advance and play as well as we can.”
“There are some things we need to clean up offensively, and defensively, but anytime you’re still playing at this time of the year, that is all that matters.”
The Lions will play their final home game of the season on Thursday, when they take on Iowa Falls-Alden in the substate semifinals. The Lions have beaten the Cadets twice this season, by scores of 60-55, and 76-41.