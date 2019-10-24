A number of teams and individual boys and girls from North Iowa qualified for the state cross country meet meet during regional meets throughout the state Thursday.
The top three teams and 15 individuals from each site advance to the state meet.
Girls Regional Cross Country
CLASS 4A
Marshalltown qualifier
The Mason City girls cross country came up short in its quest to advance to the Class 4A state meet with a seventh-place finish in regional action at Marshalltown.
Johnston dominated the meet and took home first place with a team score of 34. Indianola and Cedar Rapids Prairie took second and third.
The Mohawks finished with 186 points.
Hannah Thomas led Mason City with a time of 21:01.4, which was good for 27th overall. Marcella Sierra was 32nd in 21:17.2.
CLASS 3A
Independence qualifier
Kiki Connell of Charles City edged Gabby Moran of Dubuque Wahlert to win the Girls Class 3A regional cross country meet at Independence.
Connell, a junior, finished the race in 19:01.9 and paced the Comets to a third-place finish.
Lydia Staudt, a freshman, and senior Mackenzy Bilherz, finished ninth and 13th, respectively, for the Comets.
Wahlert won the team title with 28 points.
Charles City finished with 75 points, 12 points behind Decorah in the race for second.
Clear Lake finished 11th with 311 points.
Humboldt qualifier
Carley Mullins and Moriah Knapp placed 20th and 21st, respectively as Algona finished ninth in Class 3A regional cross country action at Humboldt on Thursday.
Ballard had five runners in the top 10 and won the meet with 30 points.
The Bulldogs finished with 226 points.
CLASS 2A
North Fayette Valley qualifier
Abby Christians from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura posted a solid runner-up finish in a time of 20:40 to advance to the Class 2A state cross country meet after her strong performance in regional action.
Katelyn Johnston of Osage finished sixth in 21:06 and also will advance.
Starmont rode a 1-3 finish to claim the team title with 40 points.
The Green Devils were fifth with 134 points, while Forest City came in sixth with 169. The Cardinals placed ninth overall with a team score of 241.
CLASS 1A
Cedar Falls qualifier
Chloe Matthews and Jennah Carpenter of Nashua-Plainfield both came home in the top 15 to advance to the Class 1A state cross country meet.
Matthews, a junior, finished eighth overall in 21:03 while Carpenter, a sophomore, was 12th in 21:26.
The Huskies finished fourth overall with 116 points, narrowly behind third-place Sumner-Fredericksburg, which finished at 114.
Lansing Kee took home first in the team standings with 59.
St. Ansgar was seventh with 167.
Marshalltown qualifier
The ninth-rated Newman Catholic girls cross country team came up just short in its quest to return to the Class 1A state cross country meet after a fifth-place showing in regional action at Marshalltown on Thursday.
The Knights finished with a team score of 156, 32 points behind third-place Madrid.
Chloe Nelson led the Knights with a time of 21:27.8, which placed the senior 16th overall and scored 15 for Newman. Lilly Stockberger was 30th in 22:23.
Kacie Eisentrager of West Fork finished 11th overall to advance to state competition. The sophomore finished with a time of 21:09.8.
Boys District Cross Country
CLASS 4A
Marshalltown qualifier
Mason City finished in seventh place overall in boys district cross country at Marshalltown on Thursday.
The Mohawks finished with 205 team points.
Christian Rodriguez and David Johnson finished 35th and 36th, respectively to lead Mason City.
Cedar Rapids Prairie had three of the top four finishers and won the meet with 33 points.
CLASS 3A
Independence qualifier
Justin Wright, a sophomore for Clear Lake, sprinted to a 17:09.9 time and 11th place in the Class 3A cross country district meet at Independence on Thursday.
Wright will advance to the Class 3A state meet as an individual.
Dubuque Wahlert won the team title with 41 points.
Charles City came in fifth with 159 while the Lions were seventh with 208.
Humboldt qualifier
Ryan Stundahl finished 23rd overall and led Algona to an 11th -place team finish in Class 3A district cross country action at Humboldt on Thursday.
Gilbert edged Waverly-Shell Rock to win the team title.
CLASS 2A
North Fayette Valley qualifier
Three area runners placed in the top 15 to advance as individual to the Class 2A boys state cross country meet.
Caleb Sledd of Osage was 10th overall in 17:34, while Jake Hejlik of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished two spots back of Sledd in 17:40.
Joey Hovinga from Forest City was 14th in 17:48.
Tipton had five of the top-eight finishers and won the team title with a score of 26.
CLASS 1A
Cedar Falls qualifier
Riley Witt of St. Ansgar ran away from the field and posted a winning time of 17:25 to lead St. Ansgar to a third-place team finish and a berth in the Class 1A state cross country meet.
Witt, a sophomore, won by 22 seconds.
Scott Hershey went 18:08 for the Saints, which was good for seventh place overall.
The Saints finished with a team score of 109.
Bryce McDonough of Central Springs finished third overall in 17:52.
The Panthers were fourth in the team standings with 120.
Carson Rygh of Lake Mills was eighth overall in 18:10 while Colby Wilkerson of North Butler finished in 18:18, which was good for 13 th place.
Marshalltown qualifier
West Fork and Newman Catholic put together solid team efforts and finished second and third, respectively, in the team standings in Class 1A district cross country at Marshalltown on Thursday.
Both teams will advance to the Class 1A state meet.
The Warhawks’ Josh Reiter secured a top-10 finish with his time of 17:30.5, which was good for eighth overall.
Jakob Washington was 11th overall for West Fork in 17:40.5, while teammate Ren Heimer came in 16 th in 17:57.3.
Braden Petree was 14th for the Knights in 17:52.6 while Joey Ringo was 17th in 17:57.9.
Madrid took home the team title with 35 points while the Warhawks totaled 87 and the Knights 116.
