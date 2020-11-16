Not a lot of bad in Iowa's performance against Minnesota

Now, the Hawkeyes find themselves with no shortage of depth.

Seth Benson played his third game at middle linebacker against Minnesota and the who topped the depth chart at the position in the preseason, Jack Campbell, saw his first action of the year against the Golden Gophers.

Benson and Campbell combined for 12 tackles against Minnesota, work that did not go unnoticed.

"Those guys have a nose for the ball,'' Iowa safety Jack Koerner said. "It makes playing defense a lot easier when you have guys like that who will put their bodies on the line and do anything for the team. They'll get a tackle by any means, any way they can.''

5. The ugly

Iowa did a lot right in its second straight blowout win, magnifying the couple of issues in the kicking game against the Golden Gophers.

Keith Duncan missed a 50-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, sending it wide right and preventing the Hawkeyes from adding to their 7-0 lead after Koerner recorded an interception for the third straight game.

Duncan is now 4-of-6 in field goal attempts this season.