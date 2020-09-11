Northwood photographer pulls 'Back the Blue' volleyball poster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving backlash, a Northwood photographer has decided to not sell a volleyball poster made in conjunction with the Northwood-Kensett volleyball team and the Worth County Sheriff's Department.

The poster was intended to express mutual support between the Northwood-Kensett volleyball team and the police. It featured members of the Vikings' volleyball team, posed in front of Worth County deputies, with the phrase "Back the Blue" and "Whatever it Takes" placed above them.

The plan was to sell the poster to help the team raise money for a post-prom celebration, but after online backlash, photographer Jodie Bachtle decided to not put the posters up for sale.

The phrase "Whatever it Takes" has been used as a team mantra this season by the Northwood-Kensett volleyball team, but in light of the recent protests across America regarding police killings, some on social media derided the poster as insensitive. The photo was taken by photographer Kat Polfer, but Bachtle, who directed the project, made the decision to shelve the posters.

In a Facebook post, Bachtle posted an apology.