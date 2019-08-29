Northwood-Kensett had the makings of a magical 2018 football season as the Vikings reeled off eight wins in a row to start the year.
A key injury derailed the Vikings late, and that sense of unfinished business will be a tremendous sense of motivation for 2019.
For veteran coach Dave Capitani, the success for N-K starts on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have always believed that defense is the key to winning,” Capitani said. “We’ve got some things figured out that work well.”
A season ago, the Vikings were posting defensive numbers that were nearly unheard of in eight-man play.
The Vikings allowed just 19 points and recorded six shutouts in their first eight games, and a lot of key players return to that lineup.
Kyle Nichols was the leadings tackler as a freshman last season from his defensive end spot, and he will have plenty of support from Gideon Rollene, Caden Schrage and Brandon Varner.
The offense will be a work in progress as many of the top playmakers graduated.
Varner and Schrage combined to rush for more than 650 yards and 12 scores a season ago and should anchor a run-oriented attack.
The Vikings will have a little bit of depth with a roster of about 30, and some size along with some size and depth along the lines.
“Our focus is to take it week by week,” senior lineman Ethan Thofson said. “Our goal is to get farther with a little more effort.”
Capitani will get a quick look at how his team handles adversity as it opens play with a nearly four-hour road trip to ace Siouxland Christian in Week One.
