Northern Iowa, Missouri Valley football season moved to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced Friday that the league's schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

In a University of Northern Iowa press release, officials said: "In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference's student-athletes, the MVFC will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs."

According to the release, the Council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion. The non-conference games that UNI football was scheduled to participate in were impacted when the Big Ten decided to go to a conference only schedule and the Big Sky pushed fall sports competition to the spring.

The school said in the release that the Panthers will not participate in non-conference games this fall and will look to reschedule those games in future years.

Besides Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley Conference football teams include: Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Youngstown State.