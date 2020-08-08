Northern Iowa, Missouri Valley football season moved to spring

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced Friday that the league's schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.
In a University of Northern Iowa press release, officials said: "In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference's student-athletes, the MVFC will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs."
According to the release, the Council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion. The non-conference games that UNI football was scheduled to participate in were impacted when the Big Ten decided to go to a conference only schedule and the Big Sky pushed fall sports competition to the spring.
The school said in the release that the Panthers will not participate in non-conference games this fall and will look to reschedule those games in future years.
Besides Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley Conference football teams include: Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Youngstown State.
This week, the NCAA Board of Governors decided to allow each division to determine whether a postseason would be held but stipulated that 50% of teams would need to participate in the regular-season to facilitate postseason in that sport. Nationally, the number of FCS teams participating fell below the 50% standard, leading to the loss of the postseason this fall.
According to the release, the MVFC strongly supports moving the FCS championship to the spring. The schedule and timeline of the spring season have not been determined.
Panther fans who have already purchased season tickets have four options:
SPRING - Transfer your season tickets to the spring season. Panther Scholarship Club seat contributions are still required and must be pledged by October 1, 2020. Those that transfer their tickets to the spring and make their PSC pledge by the deadline will receive 200 Panther Points.
DONATE - Transfer the balance of your account to the Panther Scholarship Club as a 100% Tax-deductible donation.
CREDIT – Apply the balance of your account as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets.
REFUND – Receive a full refund.
Season ticket holders have until Sept. 1 to make a selection. Those that do not make their selection by the deadline will automatically be enrolled in the SPRING option.
If a spring season is not feasible, a UNI Athletics representative will reach out to all season ticket holders to assist them on the best option for their situation.
Contact the ticket office by phone (319-273-4849) or email (PSC@uni.edu).
Panther volleyball, soccer and cross country are still preparing for their season which is slated to begin Sept. 18.
UNI's Xavior Williams enters transfer portal
All-conference defensive back Xavior Williams is searching for an opportunity to compete this fall. Here's what the Northern Iowa standout said in a tweet Friday night:
"Due to MVFC moving their season to the spring and my goal to play in the NFL, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Northern Iowa. I’m excited to see where my next journey takes me!"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!