AMES – Historically, Iowa State has dominated the series against Northern Iowa. The Cyclones lead the series with a record of 22-6-3 against the Panthers.
But two of those losses to the Panthers have come within the last four meetings. UNI is 2-2 against Iowa State since 2013. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell’s first-ever game as the Cyclones’ coach in 2016 was a 25-20 loss to UNI.
UNI also won 28-20 in 2013. Iowa State won 21-7 in 2015 and 42-24 in 2017.
The series between the in-state schools can be dated all the way back to 1899. The Cyclones and Panthers tied the inaugural game in Cedar Falls with a final score of 0-0 – a real barn burner.
Former Iowa State commit
UNI coach Mark Farley announced redshirt freshman Will McElvain was going to start for the Panthers last Friday. McElvain committed to Iowa State as a preferred walk on in December of 2017 before he flipped to UNI.
“Well, I think it was (Will’s) body of work — it was what he did in the spring, even what he did even last fall as a pure walk-on,” Farley said when he made the announcement. “He walked on last fall and just did a great job behind Eli (Dunne) and Jacob (Keller) at that time. He’s had a good camp and he came up probably quicker than Jacob did in the first couple weeks, but Jacob, I’ll tell you what, I was about ready to (start Will) a couple weeks ago and Jacob really came on in that third week of camp and had a tremendous scrimmage. So we put it off just to solidify it, but it was (McElvain’s) body of work that made the difference.”
That familiarity is why Campbell knows the redshirt freshman is dangerous.
“I think the world of their starting quarterback,” Campbell said during Monday’s teleconference. “He’s a young man that at one time was thinking about coming to Iowa State, but obviously made a great decision for himself and has really done a phenomenal job there. The familiarity we know about him is just his true ability and his ability to improvise and make plays.
He’s a real talent. It’s going to be a great challenge right out of the gate preparing and getting ready to play against a veteran offense in a lot of ways and then a dynamic quarterback.”
Targets
One thing that should help McElvain navigate through his first college football game is the fact that UNI returns a host of talent at the skill positions. First-Team All Missouri Valley tight end Briley Moore, who led the Panthers in receiving with 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns last season.
In fact, the Panthers return all six of their leading receivers from last season. Jaylin James had 38 receptions, 400 yards, and three touchdowns, Deion McShane had 36 catches, 482 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Fossey caught 29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Trevor Allen had 25 receptions for 256 yards and Jalen Rima 21 catches, 337 yds and three touchdowns.
The Panther’s lost their leading rusher in Marcus Weymiller, but return Trevor Allen who had 134 carries, 611 yards and five touchdowns and Tyler Hoosman who had 44 carries for 205 yards.
“One of the things for them is they’ve got a lot of structure back around in their skill positions,” Campbell said. “I’ve been really impressed with their skill players on the outside. And at the running back spot, they rotated a lot of guys through there so they do have veteran guys coming back at the running back spot, guys that played really well at times for them a year ago, which I’m sure they’re excited about. And obviously they have an outstanding tight end.”
Milestone
UNI coach Mark Farley is entering is 19thseason as the Panthers head coach and he’s coming up on an impressive career milestone.
He’s one win away from is 150thwin as a head coach – all with UNI.
He is the winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football History and his next will make him the 10thcoach in FCS history with 150 FCS victories.
Perennially in the playoffs
UNI has made itself into a mainstay in the FCS playoffs. In Farley’s 18 seasons, his UNI teams have made the playoffs 11 times, including last season.
The Panthers have made the quarterfinals six times but have only advanced beyond the quarterfinals twice. The first time came in 2001, Farley’s first season, when UNI made the semifinals and the second time was 2005 when the Panthers lost in the championship.
