Northeast Iowa Conference puts brakes on Mason City's application

The Northeast Iowa Conference put a pause on Mason City High School's application for membership earlier this week, as the conference raised the possibility of becoming a "super-conference."

In December, Mason City applied to join the Northeast Iowa Conference, which would entail the Mohawks leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML), which the school has been a part of since 1992.

In a press release, the NEIC mentioned that in addition to Mason City applying to join the conference, Oelwein is considering leaving to join the North Iowa Cedar League. The proposals have begun a discussion on how the Northeast Iowa Conference will be structured in the future.

Todd Forsyth, the activities director at Charles City High School, said that he feels Mason City is a good fit for the conference, but the main concern is discrepancy in school sizes.

If the school joins the conference, Mason City would be the largest of the seven current NEIC members, with approximately 1,100 students. Charles City is currently the largest school in the league, with just over 500 students. New Hampton is the smallest, with 339 students as of the 2018-2019 school year.