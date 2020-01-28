Northeast Iowa Conference puts brakes on Mason City's application

The Northeast Iowa Conference put a pause on Mason City High School's application for membership earlier this week, as the conference raised the possibility of becoming a "super-conference."
In December, Mason City applied to join the Northeast Iowa Conference, which would entail the Mohawks leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML), which the school has been a part of since 1992.
In a press release, the NEIC mentioned that in addition to Mason City applying to join the conference, Oelwein is considering leaving to join the North Iowa Cedar League. The proposals have begun a discussion on how the Northeast Iowa Conference will be structured in the future.
Todd Forsyth, the activities director at Charles City High School, said that he feels Mason City is a good fit for the conference, but the main concern is discrepancy in school sizes.
If the school joins the conference, Mason City would be the largest of the seven current NEIC members, with approximately 1,100 students. Charles City is currently the largest school in the league, with just over 500 students. New Hampton is the smallest, with 339 students as of the 2018-2019 school year.
"If we acted on it now, it might not pass," Forsyth said of Mason City's application. "If we look at growth, which I really think we need to do to be viable in the future as the NEIC conference, we need to grow. I take that as a positive for Mason City."
In response, the conference superintendents have instructed the athletic directors to draw up proposals for a super conference of possibly 18 teams or more, which would include multiple divisions within the league. The proposals are due on March 1.
"This is obviously nothing that can happen in one year," Forsyth said. "We’re probably looking out at the 2022-2023 school year, if we can make it work."
Any changes to the conference memberships would be decided and need approval by the executive board, made up of the NEIC district superintendents, along with the activities directors.
"We want to take a step back, take a look at the big picture, and see how we can include more teams and more schools to be in a more competitive environment," Forsyth said.