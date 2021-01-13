North Iowa trio highlights NIACC men's basketball team

One of the returning sophomores is Mike Cranshaw, the eldest of a trio of local players that will suit up for the Trojans. Cranshaw's former Charles City teammate Bradley Andrews joins the team this year, along with Jeffrey Skogen, the top scorer at Mason City each of the past two seasons.

To Mohl, the presence of those three standout local high school players is a testament to the team’s success on the court, through its strategy of recruiting players from Iowa and the rest of the Upper Midwest.

“Our deal is that we want to recruit well at home, and branch out from there,” Mohl said. “If we can stay within the surrounding states, that is good. We’re going to go wherever we can to get the players that we think are going to help us. We’re very fortunate to have those three local young men. Great kids, on top of everything else.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Skogen, playing basketball at NIACC is something of a family tradition, as both of his older brothers, Sam and Mac, also played for the Trojans. Thanks in large part to their glowing reviews of the program, Skogen decided to be the latest in his family to swap Mohawk black and red for the Trojan blue and gold.