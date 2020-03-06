North Iowa skiers compete at Birkebeiner

Cold overnight conditions and freshly groomed trails set the stage for a fast and firm course for the 46th Slumberland American Birkebeiner ski marathon on Feb. 22.
While a number of North Iowa skiers participated, Niklas Dyrhaug, Trondheim, Norway, and Jessica Yeaton, Albuquerque, New Mexico (former Australian National Team member), were the first elite skiers to cross the finish line on Hayward’s snow-covered Main Street, in the men’s and women’s skate/freestyle race.
This year’s race found competitors from 27 countries and 47 states competing in this, North America’s largest cross-country ski marathon.
Jake Kopriva, of Clear Lake, completed his first ever ski event, going 15k in 1:08. Scott Moorman, of Mason City, and Andy Johnson, of Clear Lake, competed in the 29k Kortelopet, finishing with times of 2:50 (classic ski) and 2:17 (skate ski), respectively.
Three completed the Birkie 50k race skate skiing: Todd Juhlin (formerly of Mason City) 3:27, Robert Polking 3:09 and Joel Yunek completed his 20th Birkie, 3:13. This is what Joel had to say about it:
“On February 21, 2020, I completed my 20th American Birkebeiner, became a Birchlegger and was awarded the Birchlegging Race Bib," Joel Yunek said.
Birchleggers, in ancient Norway history, wrapped their legs in the bark of birch trees to protect them as they skied baby prince Haakon over two mountain ranges to save the future king from murderous relatives, who wanted to extinguish his bloodline and assume the Norwegian throne.
Even without the royal family rescue, cross country skiing is huge in Norway. So, a hundred years ago, a ski race was started honoring the Birchleggers, Birkebeiners in Norwegian. Racers in Norway today must carry an 8-pound pack representing the baby.
In the 1960s in America, downhill skiing exploded, and some enterprising people in the hills of northern Wisconsin thought they could duplicate the Norwegian Cross-country experience there.
So, the American Birkie was born. First with 35 racers, the American Birkebeiner races have grown to about 12,000 skiers and 40,000 spectators, by far the largest ski race in North America.
In 1997, I entered my first Birkie at the urging of my “friends” Don Berry and Andy O’Brien.
I had never skied before, even downhill. Assured that it would be a great adventure, I bought skis and started skiing at Lime Creek in Mason City. Lime Creek is a beautiful little venue in flat North Iowa.
The Birkie trail is 32 miles with huge hills and virtually no flat terrain, a fact my friends neglected to inform me about. I survived my first Birkie with great weather and Providence, finishing just ahead of the cutoffs. And wolves looking for tired skiers.
Over 20 years, I have become a citizen ski racer. I got in shape, worked on my technique and bought good equipment. I advanced from Wave 13 starting time to Wave 1. But the biggest life change for me is adoption of the “Birkie life-style." You just have to be in decent physical shape to ski 32 miles or to live an active life. And it is so hard to get back in shape once you let it go.
The 47th Annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner week of festivities is slated for Feb. 25-27, 2021. Official registration for the 2021 race opens on May 1, 2020.