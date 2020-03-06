North Iowa skiers compete at Birkebeiner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even without the royal family rescue, cross country skiing is huge in Norway. So, a hundred years ago, a ski race was started honoring the Birchleggers, Birkebeiners in Norwegian. Racers in Norway today must carry an 8-pound pack representing the baby.

In the 1960s in America, downhill skiing exploded, and some enterprising people in the hills of northern Wisconsin thought they could duplicate the Norwegian Cross-country experience there.

So, the American Birkie was born. First with 35 racers, the American Birkebeiner races have grown to about 12,000 skiers and 40,000 spectators, by far the largest ski race in North America.

In 1997, I entered my first Birkie at the urging of my “friends” Don Berry and Andy O’Brien.

I had never skied before, even downhill. Assured that it would be a great adventure, I bought skis and started skiing at Lime Creek in Mason City. Lime Creek is a beautiful little venue in flat North Iowa.

The Birkie trail is 32 miles with huge hills and virtually no flat terrain, a fact my friends neglected to inform me about. I survived my first Birkie with great weather and Providence, finishing just ahead of the cutoffs. And wolves looking for tired skiers.