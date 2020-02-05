North Iowa reacts to Bob Sanger's death

"He put football back on the map. It’s one of the things that brings the town together, and he was just a good coach and a good person. He is a good inspiration to a lot of people. A lot of people that weren’t good athletes went out for football just to be a part of a winning program. He was just a good guy as well as a good coach.”

- Jim Diemer, owner of Britt Veterinary Clinic, and quarterback of the 1973 Britt High School state championship football team.

***

"We would like to offer prayers and support to the entire Sanger family and the West Hancock community. Jon has filmed since 1974 and Coach Sanger has made an impact every year. Rest in peace Coach."

- Jon Swenson, owner of Swenson Hardware and member of the 1973 Britt High School state championship team.

***