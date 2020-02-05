North Iowa reacts to Bob Sanger's death

"He put football back on the map. It’s one of the things that brings the town together, and he was just a good coach and a good person. He is a good inspiration to a lot of people. A lot of people that weren’t good athletes went out for football just to be a part of a winning program. He was just a good guy as well as a good coach.”
- Jim Diemer, owner of Britt Veterinary Clinic, and quarterback of the 1973 Britt High School state championship football team.
***
"We would like to offer prayers and support to the entire Sanger family and the West Hancock community. Jon has filmed since 1974 and Coach Sanger has made an impact every year. Rest in peace Coach."
- Jon Swenson, owner of Swenson Hardware and member of the 1973 Britt High School state championship team.
***
"As a community, today we are saddened to say goodbye to a legend. Coach Bob Sanger gave so much of himself to Britt and West Hancock, and touched the lives of thousands of students over the last 5 decades. And while the impact of his life will forever be intertwined with the West Hancock School District and the communities of Britt and Kanawha, his legacy reaches so far beyond that.
"Our condolences go out especially to Linda, and the entire Sanger family. Please know that we are all sending love, support, and prayers.
"As a way to show our thanks for everything Bob has given to our community, I encourage you all to join myself and the council in making a contribution to the Sanger Legacy Fund. Together we can ensure that Bob's life continues to positively impact those in our community. Forever #SangerStrong”
- Ryan Arndorfer, mayor of Britt
***
"Our sincere condolences to the Sanger family, Britt, and the West Hancock community on the passing of Coach Bob Sanger. A tremendous leader and model coach for #iahsfb."
-Tweet from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
***
"What a great football family the Sanger’s are. Had a chance to see Bob between their game and ours at the Dome. So thankful I was able to spend a couple of minutes with him."
-Gary Swenson, head coach of the West Des Moines Valley football team
***
"Please keep the Sangers in your prayers. Coach you made such a huge difference in so many lives. You were more than a football coach. You taught all of us how to be better people, better husbands, better fathers and better employees. Thank you for everything Coach."
- Scott Van Dusseldorp, former football coach at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.