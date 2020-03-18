North Iowa minor league players hit hard by baseball shutdown

“Yeah, it stinks,” Williamson said. “We were all getting ready to play some ball. We were getting geared up, and our games were about to start for spring training. We’re all getting excited for the start of the season. It’s nice to be home, too, and get a little bit of time at home. You find the positives, but it’s less than ideal.”

While players can try to find a part-time job for the time being, the uncertainty of when the season will resume makes it tough. Without knowing how long they will be able to work, the players have a tough time finding an employer willing to hire someone who might only be able to work for a few weeks. In addition, since they are still under contract, the players are not able to file for unemployment.

Six teams, including the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced that they will pay their minor league players their usual stipend through the end of the originally scheduled spring training, but teams are not required to do so, and until the league puts together a plan for compensation, many players are essentially left to fend for themselves.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with teams on Monday on a possible solution to the problem, but as of Wednesday, no plan had been announced.

"As of now, there has not been a plan laid out financially for us to be taken care of, whether a little bit of money here and there," Ball said. "There has not been anything like that mentioned. It’s kind of crappy that we have to be on our own. Most of us probably had an off season job, now not knowing when we’re going to go back, we can’t really get a job. We're still under contract with them. It’s tough."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.