North Iowa hiking recommendations from the Globe staff

-Closer to one of the main shelter areas, there’s a very old bell that you can ring. So you get some history and some very cheap entertainment in doing that. No notable landmarks but some great overlooks of the river.

How hard is the hike?

- I’ve gone at several different times of year and am not anywhere close to a serious hiker, and I’ve never had any problems with the hike.

Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?

- One of the best spots is a river bank inside of the recreation area. It’s mostly gravel but there’s a wooden bench nearby that you can sit on as you eat and enjoy the water going around the bend.

Jaci Smith, Editor

What is your favorite area hike?

- Jerry and I stumbled across the River Bluffs to Winnebago River Trail when we were taking our beagle Benji to the city dog park, just east of Federal off of 14th St. Northeast. The trailhead is just across the road from the dog park, and follows the Winnebago River north until it ends at the southern tip of Lime Creek Nature Center.