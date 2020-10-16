North Iowa football appreciates the offensive line

In North Iowa, there are plenty of explosive and talented football players. From St. Ansgar’s Ryan Cole to Mason City’s Carter Thomas, there is no shortage of athletes that provide exciting moments for fans in the stands.

While the skill players provide the fireworks, one thing North Iowa’s players and coaches agree on is that none of it would be possible without one particular group.

The offensive line.

What the big guys up front provide is stability. Also friendship, apparently.

“I know I get a lot of the credit, but all the credit should be going to them,” St. Ansgar running back Ryan Cole said after the Saints' win over Lake Mills last Friday night. “Without them, I don’t have a hole to run through, and that touchdown never happens. It’s really just believing in my teammates, this whole game.

“I cannot do anything without them. They are my best friends. They are the best lineman I could ask for, and I love those guys so much.”

While offensive lineman often go overlooked when team MVPs are chosen, that is not so in North Iowa. Whether a team’s offense leans run or pass, very little can be accomplished without the line.