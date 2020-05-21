North Iowa fishing numbers surge during COVID-19

Henry David Thoreau once said, "Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after."
After months of quarantine, those words are truer than ever, as North Iowans take to the lakes in desperate need of an outdoor activity.
Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the economy. For one local business community, though, its fortunes have actually improved this year. With most activities and sporting events canceled, the area's fishing stores have boomed like never before.
According to information from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, resident fishing license numbers have gone through the roof in 2020. In 2019, 73,622 people signed up for a resident fishing license. So far in 2020, that number is at 107,569.
Total fishing license numbers for 2019 were 148,635 people, and in 2020, that number is up to 193,144.
Locally, the area fishing stores are seeing a big jump in their businesses.
“The fishing and outdoors industry, it’s all been good the past four or five weeks,” Clear Lake Bait and Tackle shop owner Kevan Paul said. “You can see that within the stock market industry, too. You can see trends for outdoor stuff. Campers, Winnebagos, Camping World. Anything that is outdoor related has taken a pretty big spike in the past two or three weeks.”
Dan Krauth is the owner of Crazy Minnow in Clear Lake and says that this spring, his fishing equipment store has had its best spring since the store opened in 2006.
“There were so many people out of work and a lack of things to do,” Krauth said. “It’s something you can do and maintain social distancing pretty easily. I do think there were more people fishing than ever, and there still are a lot of people fishing.”
Minnesota residents seem to make up a large percentage of the new foot traffic in area fishing stores. According to both store owners, Minnesotans have flocked to their stores since many of the best fishing spots in the Gopher State closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The biggest thing I see is the people that have planned fishing trips to different locations, like Minnesota or Canada, and they cannot go because the resorts are closed," Paul said. "Instead, they came to Clear Lake. They’ve booked us as doing guide trips, they come into the shop and talk. It’s been a pretty good impact to certain areas in the North Iowa community, for sure."
At Crazy Minnow, Krauth wasn't sure what business was going to be like during the pandemic. The fear was that the state would close businesses, including fishing related stores, right when they were hitting the busiest time of year.
Krauth said he didn't make his annual buy of tackle equipment, simply because he didn't know what the future held. Since that time, he has been playing catch-up as business has continued to surge.
"Consequently, I’ve been working for the last week putting out tons of tackle because the store got quite depleted," Krauth said. "Instead of doing several $3,000 orders, I did one $18,000 order. I’m down to the last couple days of going through the store, and filling and replenishing everything. It’s all good here."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!