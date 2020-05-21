North Iowa fishing numbers surge during COVID-19

Dan Krauth is the owner of Crazy Minnow in Clear Lake and says that this spring, his fishing equipment store has had its best spring since the store opened in 2006.

“There were so many people out of work and a lack of things to do,” Krauth said. “It’s something you can do and maintain social distancing pretty easily. I do think there were more people fishing than ever, and there still are a lot of people fishing.”

Minnesota residents seem to make up a large percentage of the new foot traffic in area fishing stores. According to both store owners, Minnesotans have flocked to their stores since many of the best fishing spots in the Gopher State closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The biggest thing I see is the people that have planned fishing trips to different locations, like Minnesota or Canada, and they cannot go because the resorts are closed," Paul said. "Instead, they came to Clear Lake. They’ve booked us as doing guide trips, they come into the shop and talk. It’s been a pretty good impact to certain areas in the North Iowa community, for sure."