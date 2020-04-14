North Iowa coaches doing their best to stay sane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s face, you’re bored. If you are reading this article, it probably means that you have at least a passing interest in sports, and right now, for sports fans and athletes alike, pure, unadulterated tedium has taken over our lives.

For coaches, who spend much of their lives crafting game plans, this now month-long sports layoff might be even worse.

We reached out to area coaches to see how they are dealing with life in quarantine, and what they recommend to help keep you sane during these sports-less days.

Q: Are there any sports movies or books that you are watching or reading to try to pass the time?

Troy Rood, Mason City baseball: I've been reading like crazy since our spring break when this all started. These are the best three books I've read to help me as a coach/leader during this time and I highly recommend all three: "Legacy" by James Kerr, "Lead...for God's Sake!" by Todd Gongwer, "The Book of Joy" by Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.