North Iowa Bulls unveil new logo, slogan to celebrate 10th anniversary

“We are excited to highlight the successes that we’ve had and share them with our fans and community,” Draude said. “Hopefully cap it off with a little more dominance in year 10 and just add on to it.”

After moving into the new arena in downtown Mason City a season ago, the Bulls saw an increase in attendance. The average number of spectators taking in the action grew to 1,585, and the organization even saw three crowds of over 2,000 people.

“Quite honestly, we’re very excited with the way the public received moving downtown,” Sanden said. “Our attendance numbers were spiked up pretty dramatically, which is something you hope would happen when you move into a new facility.”

Although the organization is excited for the upcoming season, there is some concern over spectators being allowed to watch hockey in the new arena. Many sports have been canceled or postponed around the country due to COVID-19 precautions.

Limited spectators are only recently being allowed to attend high school sporting events in the state of Iowa. Both Draude and Sanden said the league is planning on still going forward with the upcoming season.