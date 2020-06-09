North Iowa Bulls unveil new logo, slogan to celebrate 10th anniversary

After moving in at the midway point last season, the North Iowa Bulls are ready for its first full season in the new Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
On top of that, the Bulls unveiled a new logo celebrating the upcoming 10 year anniversary of the team’s existence.
“It’s a well done logo,” director of media Austin Draude said. “It’s clean, it’s sharp, but at the same time, it’s got those subtle little nudges back to where we’ve been. It’s a classy look for celebrating a big milestone in our team’s history.”
The logo features the number 10 in traditional green and blue colors, while also throwing in some red in the bottom left corner to commemorate the organization’s time matching the colors of the Anaheim Bulls.
The organization also unveiled the new slogan for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, “Decade of Dominance.”
“I think the slogan is OK for slogan’s sake,” general manager and head coach Todd Sanden said with a chuckle. “I think every year there’s a level of humility we come in with. We want to put together the best team possible for our ownership, for our town, our fans and sponsors.”
The slogan is fitting, as the organization is closing in on 400 wins in its first nine seasons – the the most of any team in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League during that time span. The Bulls also have won seven division championships and three national championships.
“We are excited to highlight the successes that we’ve had and share them with our fans and community,” Draude said. “Hopefully cap it off with a little more dominance in year 10 and just add on to it.”
After moving into the new arena in downtown Mason City a season ago, the Bulls saw an increase in attendance. The average number of spectators taking in the action grew to 1,585, and the organization even saw three crowds of over 2,000 people.
“Quite honestly, we’re very excited with the way the public received moving downtown,” Sanden said. “Our attendance numbers were spiked up pretty dramatically, which is something you hope would happen when you move into a new facility.”
Although the organization is excited for the upcoming season, there is some concern over spectators being allowed to watch hockey in the new arena. Many sports have been canceled or postponed around the country due to COVID-19 precautions.
Limited spectators are only recently being allowed to attend high school sporting events in the state of Iowa. Both Draude and Sanden said the league is planning on still going forward with the upcoming season.
“I think our league will take a driver’s seat in that area,” Sanden said. “As far as the protocol right now, we’re moving forward as if there’s going to be a season. We had our scheduling meeting last week in our division and most of the divisions in the N3AHL have done the same.”
The organization is excited to get rolling and, hopefully, see the fans when the season starts up in the middle of September.
“We’re working our tails off to put together the best team possible,” Sanden said. “We’re keeping the high expectations of our organization and our team expectations are very high. We just wish our fans safety in this pandemic, making sure that they’re making good decisions and we can’t wait to see them again in the fall, in whatever capacity that may be.”
