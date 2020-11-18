North Iowa Bulls to allow fans at upcoming home games

The North Iowa Bulls will continue to host home games with spectators in attendance, the team announced on Wednesday, after receiving permission from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds announced restrictions on attendance at athletic events on Monday night due to the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, with only two spectators per athlete allowed at high school sporting events.

The Bulls though, will follow the guidance laid out for college and professional sports, which does not have the two-person limit.

Attendees at Bulls games will still be required to wear masks and social distance, and groups of more than eight people are not allowed, except a group of people from the same household.

According to a Bulls' press release, admission limits will be further reduced to maintain social distancing and group size requirements, and fans will have their temperatures taken at the door, and in-person food and alcohol sales will end at 10 p.m.