North Iowa Bulls to allow fans at upcoming home games

The North Iowa Bulls will continue to host home games with spectators in attendance, the team announced on Wednesday, after receiving permission from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds announced restrictions on attendance at athletic events on Monday night due to the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, with only two spectators per athlete allowed at high school sporting events.
The Bulls though, will follow the guidance laid out for college and professional sports, which does not have the two-person limit.
Attendees at Bulls games will still be required to wear masks and social distance, and groups of more than eight people are not allowed, except a group of people from the same household.
According to a Bulls' press release, admission limits will be further reduced to maintain social distancing and group size requirements, and fans will have their temperatures taken at the door, and in-person food and alcohol sales will end at 10 p.m.
"We take the health of our staff, players, players’ families and fans very seriously,” North Iowa Bulls Director of Business Operations Kathee Corsello said. “We share this facility and take into account the health and well-being of all entities present in it. We are observing all current COVID mandates, and most of the new mandates do not affect how we are operating. We have been proactive with our COVID procedures since Day One of our season.”
As of Wednesday, Cerro Gordo County had 1,600 active cases of COVID-19, and 35 deaths due to the virus.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
